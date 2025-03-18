Important Statement from the Royal House About Queen Letizia: Everything Is Ready

The Royal House has issued an important statement about Queen Letizia: she will travel as a volunteer to Cape Verde. Specifically, it is expected that Felipe's wife will head to the West African archipelago from March 24 to 27. This trip aims to learn about various cooperation projects developed by Spain in the country.

The visit also seeks to strengthen ties and support initiatives focused on sustainable development and gender equality. Two areas with which Queen Letizia is very aware and hopes to highlight in her role as a volunteer.

| Europa Press

The Royal House Gives a Last-Minute Update on Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia is preparing for a week marked by one of her most significant projects on her institutional agenda. Leonor continues her journey on Elcano, her mother will head to Africa next week, as confirmed by the Royal House.

In its latest statement, it is reported that Letizia will travel to Cape Verde scheduled between March 24 and 27, 2025. A trip she will undertake as a volunteer, marking the tenth she has made in the framework of international cooperation.

| Europa Press

During her stay, Queen Letizia will join the Spanish delegation to learn about projects focused on the inclusion of women in the economy. The cooperation focuses on women's empowerment, access to health services, and the fight against gender violence. Additionally, the visits will allow learning about education and training initiatives that promote women's economic autonomy.

Over the years, Queen Letizia has visited other countries with the purpose of promoting Spanish cooperation. Her involvement in these projects underscores her commitment to social causes and the development of developing countries.

| Telemadrid

In Cape Verde, the queen's presence will highlight the importance of international cooperation and joint efforts. One of the objectives of the visit will be to assess the impact of cooperation projects and make adjustments to optimize them. Queen Letizia will make this trip alone as she did in June 2024 when she traveled to Guatemala.

On that occasion, she never took off her volunteer vest and actively participated with several NGOs stationed there. Thus showing a strong commitment to the projects being carried out in the most disadvantaged territories.

Royal House Confirms Queen Letizia's Trip to Africa

Everything is ready for Monday, March 24, when Queen Letizia will head to Cape Verde on a most charitable trip. Once again, Felipe's wife is involved in the advances that several organizations are making to improve the lives of the most in need.

For Letizia, it is not enough to maintain contact from the Royal House, and she has decided to see the work to be done in person. The queen's activities in Cape Verde will include meetings with local authorities, as well as visits to impactful projects. In each of these meetings, there will be discussions on the best ways to improve the effectiveness of the initiatives.

| Europa Press

Additionally, she will be joined by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Eva Granados, to oversee the progress. Queen Letizia's agenda will also include meetings with non-governmental organizations working on key development projects. These groups have a strong presence in the country and carry out actions to improve living conditions.

However, while the details of this trip are being finalized, the Royal House continues to inform about Felipe's wife's agenda. Just today, she has three audiences scheduled at Zarzuela. Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, she will preside over the Meeting of the Board of Trustees and the Advisory Council on Childhood and Adolescence of UNICEF Spain.