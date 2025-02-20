Impact After What Pepe Del Real Has Done on 'vamos a Ver': 'breaking the Contract'

Pepe del Real surprises Vamos a Ver viewers with his latest comments about Andrea and Joel, contestants on La isla de las tentaciones. As the communicator pointed out, the couple left the reality show "breaking a contract".

This morning, the collaborators of said format dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing last night's episode of the program presented by Sandra Barneda. In it, we saw the latest updates on the inhabitants of Villa Playa and Villa Montaña.

| Mediaset

However, without a doubt, the highlight of the night was Andrea and Joel's confrontation bonfire. After falling into temptation with one of the singles, the young man didn't hesitate to ask Sandra to see his girlfriend.

During their meeting, they both had the opportunity to talk and solve their differences. So much so that they finally left La isla de las tentaciones together.

As expected, this scene didn't go unnoticed by Pepe del Real and the rest of his colleagues at Vamos a Ver. However, although most of the panelists focused on the love Andrea and Joel have for each other, the journalist took it a step further.

| Mediaset

"The most generous act is to ask for a confrontation bonfire because otherwise, you stay there until the end getting paid, you leave the contest and say: 'Hello, hello'", he stated firmly.

These words were quickly questioned by one of his colleagues on set. "We can see the positive side and say: 'Love has triumphed, how beautiful'", she reproached Pepe del Real.

Pepe del Real Surprises on 'Vamos a Ver' by Pointing Out Andrea and Joel: "They Leave the Contest Breaking a Contract"

After hearing his colleague's words, and despite believing they did the right thing, Pepe del Real was very blunt with Andrea and Joel:

| Mediaset

"Excuse me, of course love has triumphed, but I want to say that they leave the contest breaking a contract". A statement with which several of his colleagues at Vamos a Ver, including Alexia Rivas, didn't agree at all.

Meanwhile, Adriana Dorronsoro assured that Andrea has played her cards very well: "After hooking up with the most handsome of the tempters, she leaves with her boyfriend".

Meanwhile, another of Pepe del Real's colleagues assured that yesterday she "missed seeing Andrea regretful". "There's a moment when he says to her: 'Don't you regret what you've done?'. And she says: 'No, I've done what I felt'... At least, we've seen that regret in him".

At this moment, Antonio Rossi wanted to make an important clarification in this regard. "He came from seeing what he had done. He felt a desire for revenge", he added.