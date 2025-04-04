Prince William's Harsh Call to Someone Very Close to Lady Di

Prince William has made an unexpected decision by hiring the law firm that represented his mother, Diana of Wales, during her divorce from Prince Charles. This change has been surprising, as William had so far been advised by his father's lawyers. His new choice of legal representation marks a notable difference within the royal family.

A Shift Toward Legal Independence

Prince William has decided that the firm Mishcon de Reya, which defended Diana of Wales in her divorce, will be responsible for representing him and his family. This move distances William from the traditional royal family lawyers, such as Harbottle & Lewis, who have been working with the Royal Household for years. According to some close sources, William wanted to act on his own, without relying on his father's advisors.

The choice of Mishcon de Reya is not a minor detail. This firm, which also represented Diana in her separation, has a personal connection with William, giving it a symbolic touch. The decision to turn to these lawyers reflects, in part, the respect and admiration William feels for his mother Diana's legacy.

The Connection with Diana and Her Legacy

The choice of the lawyers who represented Diana has strong symbolism. Anthony Julius, one of the most well-known lawyers at Mishcon de Reya, was the one who defended Diana in her legal battle. Additionally, Julius has collaborated with William on initiatives like the Diana Memorial Fund, dedicated to the memory of the princess.

This long-standing relationship between William and his mother's lawyers is not coincidental. Over the years, William has shown his devotion to Diana's legacy and has maintained a close connection with everything related to her. By hiring the same lawyers who defended Diana of Wales, William strengthens that bond and follows in his mother's footsteps, albeit in a different way.

William Charts His Own Path Within the Royalty

This change of direction can also be seen as an attempt by William to follow his own path, both in professional life and within the royal family. Although he has always been a central figure, the relationship with his father and the monarchy has been the subject of speculation. Now, William seems to be making more independent decisions, seeking a future where his actions are guided by his own principles.

This step sets a precedent in his approach to legal matters. William is determined not to rely on the same advisors who have worked with the royal family for generations, highlighting his desire to take control of his future. This decision, although surprising, reflects the autonomy the prince seeks to have in his personal and professional life.