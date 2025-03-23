William Doesn't Want the Same Thing to Happen to Him as It Did to His Mother Diana: He Does the Same as Harry

Prince William of England's life hasn't always been easy. Although his mother Diana, Princess of Wales's death was a devastating blow, his childhood was also marked by other difficult moments. There have been few times when William has shared details of his private life, something that contrasts with his brother, Prince Harry.

Recently, William made a confession that sheds a bit more light on his most difficult years. The reduction of his public appearances was due to the health problems of his father, Charles III, and his wife, Kate Middleton. However, now, this gesture by William connects with his childhood, which was marked by the constant pressure of the media.

| Europa Press

The Prince of Wales's Confession That Reveals the Impact of the Paparazzi

In an interview, a photographer shared one of William's most shocking confessions. During a ski trip in Switzerland, young William, barely 9 or 10 years old, asked a paparazzo: "Please, Arthur, no more photos, no more photos." This statement shows the discomfort and sadness that Prince William already felt due to the constant media attention.

This situation wasn't unique: after their mother's death, the two brothers, William and Harry, grew up with the weight of fame and media pressure. The paparazzi's pursuit of Diana in her last years left a deep mark on both. That experience marked both brothers and made them value their privacy even more.

The Need for Privacy and the Distance from the Press

The distance that both William and Harry have taken with the media reflects their desire to protect their private life. For them, having a calm and peaceful life, especially for their children, has become a priority. While William continues with his life as part of the royal family, Harry went further by moving to the United States and completely distancing himself from his Royal responsibilities.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, STILLFX

Although both brothers share the desire to protect their privacy, the differences between them have increased. Harry's distancing from the Royal Family and his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 have only intensified the tensions. Despite this, both continue trying to find their way, but their approaches are very different.

The Impact of Diana, Princess of Wales's Death on Her Sons

Lady Di's death was a very hard blow for both princes: although the pain united them at the time, over time their paths diverged. Prince Harry made the decision to move to the United States and distance himself from the monarchy. However, William continues to fulfill his Royal duties, albeit in a more reserved manner.

This distancing has worried some members of the Royal Family, who have expressed their concern about the relationship between the two brothers. Despite the differences, the Royal House continues to show mutual support, but the situation remains tense. We will have to wait to see if the time comes when the brothers reconcile, something that would surely make Lady Di very happy.