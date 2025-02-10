The Firm Words of Miguel Frigenti's Boyfriend About Óscar Landa: 'That's a…'

Núa, Miguel Frigenti's boyfriend, has broken his silence again to speak about the bond that has developed between the journalist and Óscar Landa inside GH Dúo. Without mincing words, the young man has publicly shared some firm words on the matter: "That's nonsense."

From the very first moment they set foot in the house of Guadalix de la Sierra, these two contestants have been practically inseparable. So much so that the rumors about the possible flirtation that, according to some, exists between them have quickly grown larger.

| Telecinco

Speculations that increased considerably after the playful kiss shared by Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa during a weekly challenge. However, Núa has always been very understanding and relaxed about this situation.

But now, everything suggests that the relationship between these two GH Dúo contestants has changed significantly. In light of this situation, Núa has had no problem breaking his silence to say some firm words about both of them.

| Mediaset

"That's nonsense," assured Miguel Frigenti's current romantic partner, regarding the alleged advances his boyfriend has had with Óscar Landa to date.

Miguel Frigenti's Boyfriend Speaks Firm Words About Óscar Landa: "That's Nonsense"

During these weeks, many have speculated about the possibility that Miguel Frigenti is in an open relationship with his partner. A fact that would justify the attitude Núa has shown from the very beginning.

However, on February 6, the journalist's defender completely denied that information during the GH Dúo gala: "It's not an open relationship. An open relationship is when each one does something separately and they don't tell each other..."

| Mediaset

However, what caught Carlos Sobera's attention the most was when he said there was nothing more than friendship between them. "What do you mean no? I'm seeing it myself, and I'm blind," the presenter said to Núa, very surprised. "What I know is that he's doing a great job in the competition, and that's nonsense," replied Miguel Frigenti's boyfriend.

Additionally, a few days later, he spoke again in front of the program's cameras about the kiss his partner and Óscar Landa shared during the last weekly challenge:

"They show me a video with music, and I say: 'That's not what Miguel is doing.' Miguel did it at a specific moment, but in the end, he has kissed Javi, everyone... He's very much into jokingly kissing everyone."

However, as of today, the relationship between Óscar Landa and the television collaborator has cooled even more. And all because of the latest decision made by the rider to share the suite with Maica and not with him.