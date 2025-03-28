Fabiola Martínez Decides to Tell the Truth About Bertín Osborne's Inheritance

During her latest public appearance, Fabiola Martínez has stepped forward and had no problem telling the truth about the much-discussed inheritance of Bertín Osborne.

This Thursday, March 27, the television collaborator reappeared in Madrid to attend the charity gala Night for Dreams. A social event that the media took advantage of to talk to her for a few minutes.

| Instagram, @fsdespierto

As expected, during the corresponding photocall, Fabiola Martínez had no problem answering some of the reporters' questions. Among them, some related to her love life or Gabriela Guillén's son.

However, the statements that have attracted the most attention were those involving Bertín Osborne and the inheritance he acquired after his father's passing.

| en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES

Initially, Fabiola Martínez was quite reluctant to talk about this topic: "It's not up to me, so I don't have…". Nevertheless, a reporter from Europa Press reminded her that, although she has nothing to do with it, it does directly affect her children.

These words prompted the immediate reaction of Bertín Osborne's ex-wife. "Well, but he's alive, let's not kill him," she assured, justifying her response.

Fabiola Martínez Speaks Loud and Clear About Bertín Osborne's Inheritance: "We Already Have Enough with the Royal Family"

Fabiola Martínez was much more accessible when the aforementioned agency asked her about the possibility of Bertín Osborne inheriting his father's title of count.

| Instagram, @bertinosborne

"Look, Mr. Enrique, Don Enrique, the count, who is no longer with us, had several titles. We already have enough with the Royal Family and the kings and princesses," assured the television collaborator.

On the other hand, the reporters wanted to take the opportunity to ask Fabiola Martínez about the alleged financial problems that Bertín Osborne has today. Information that came to light a few weeks ago.

As Lecturas assured in mid-February, the television presenter would be "on the verge of ruin". According to them, today he accumulates a debt of almost 6.5 million euros.

"Regarding his children, the responsibility he has, he fulfills. In effect, I haven't seen any problem, so I don't know. I don't know if there are more things behind that, I have no idea," Fabiola Martínez replied clearly and bluntly.