Historic debut for Jesús Vallejo with his new team after leaving Madrid!

Jesús Vallejo's career in elite soccer has been, to say the least, unusual. Everything started very early, since at just 17 years old (17 años) he made his debut for Zaragoza's first team, his hometown. His good performances caught the attention of Real Madrid, who quickly made a move.

In the summer of 2015, the club paid five million euros for him. At that time, many saw Jesús Vallejo as the future center-back for the Spanish National Team. However, time didn't confirm those expectations.

Jesús Vallejo's career path is worthy of study

Although he was signed in 2015, Jesús Vallejo didn't make his debut at Santiago Bernabéu until 2017. First, he was loaned back to Zaragoza to continue developing, and then Real Madrid sent him to Eintracht, where he did perform at a good level. When he returned, Zidane gave him some opportunities, but little by little he lost prominence.

In 2019, he went out on loan again, this time to English side Wolverhampton, where he played just nine matches. Later, he had several spells at Granada without managing to settle in any of them. Therefore, he had to stay at Madrid until the end of his contract.

Despite everything, Jesús Vallejo has always delivered when draftedon, never complaining. He has always been available and has been professional until the very last day. Many Madridists still remember his commitment in the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City.

Jesús Vallejo's new team presents him as a rock star

Now, after a decade as a Real Madrid player, his connection with the club has ended. At just 28 years old (28 años), Jesús Vallejo still has soccer ahead of him. However, he has chosen a quieter destination: Albacete Balompié.

However, beyond the fact that his destination is Albacete, what is truly surprising has been the way his signing was announced. The club from La Mancha has decided to go all out to present Jesús Vallejo. Instead of a simple press conference, the club organized a true welcome show.

On advertising billboards throughout the city, Jesús Vallejo's image appeared as if he were a rock star and the fans replied enthusiastically. Not every day do you sign a footballer who has belonged to Real Madrid since 2015. Although his role at the Bernabéu was limited, Vallejo's accumulated experience is unquestionable.

With this arrival, Albacete adds talent, leadership, and experience to their squad. Jesús Vallejo, meanwhile, finds an environment where he feels valued and useful. His new chapter has already begun, and it has done so with a presentation that will go down in the history of the club from La Mancha.