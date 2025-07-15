Gonzalo Miró says what many think about Lamine Yamal after his match: 'If he's going to...'

Gonzalo Miró usually shares his opinions openly on almost every topic related to the world of soccer. His presence on radio shows like Tiempo de Juego or El Partidazo de COPE allows him to stay up to date with everything that happens. He is a highly respected figure and his opinion usually sparks a lot of discussion.

In recent hours, Gonzalo Miró has allowed himself the luxury of speaking about the topic of the moment: the controversy surrounding Lamine Yamal's party. Barça's gem celebrated his coming of age by organizing a large private party. Lamine rented a huge country house in the town of Sitges, and the celebration included hundreds of guests.

Influencers, YouTubers, and teammates like Gavi, Casadó, or Lewandowski didn't miss the big event. But the party of Lamine Yamal was also surrounded by controversy. Gonzalo Miró has weighed in.

The details of Lamine Yamal's party

The coming-of-age celebration for the culé star hasn't been without some controversy due to several factors. In addition to the alleged hiring of "image girls" as explained by model Claudia Calvo, there is also the accusation of hiring people with dwarfism. These individuals were hired to participate in "entertainment activities" with no other purpose than to serve as an attraction and spectacle.

Additionally, the day after the party, Lamine Yamal posted a video on social media where he was seen with a friend in a van without a seatbelt. Without a doubt, it was a night that has sparked many comments, such as that of Gonzalo Miró. However, the panelist has focused solely on how it could affect his sports career.

Gonzalo Miró shares his opinion on Lamine Yamal's situation

Gonzalo Miró has shared his opinion on Lamine Yamal's party. "I understand that nowadays young people, even if it escapes us, live that way and show everything," he began by saying.

"I think that this, beyond the party, my only concern with Lamine Yamal is his environment. It could lead to his meteoric career going off track at some point. We have to see if Lamine Yamal is going to have enough focus to know that the life of an elite athlete must be fully dedicated."

Without a doubt, this is a very interesting reflection from Gonzalo Miró about Lamine Yamal, who must pay attention to every detail in order to reach the heights he promises.