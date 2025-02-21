Everything Changes With What Susana Bicho Has Revealed About Anabel Pantoja: 'i Don't Sleep'

During her last public appearance, Susana Bicho revealed a new detail about Anabel Pantoja that changes everything. As the content creator has assured, at night "she doesn't sleep," thinking she might have said something harmful to her friend.

It has been a month since Isabel Pantoja's niece became the center of attention following the concerning hospitalization of little Alma. However, it wasn't until January 30th that a great commotion arose around the influencer.

That day, the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands announced through a statement that both Anabel Pantoja and her current partner are being investigated for alleged child abuse.

As expected, during all this time, the couple has been very supported by their loved ones, among whom is Susana Bicho. However, in recent days, her loyalty to Anabel has been called into question.

As several people have pointed out, there is a possibility that there is a "mole" within Anabel Pantoja's closest circle. Someone who might be sharing information with the press.

Now, with this topic in full swing, Susana Bicho has reappeared at the IFEMA fairgrounds (Madrid). Just a few hours ago, the influencer attended the Claro Couture fashion show, the designer of her wedding dress, a moment that reporters took advantage of to ask her about her friend.

After refusing to comment on these accusations, the young woman had no problem revealing how Anabel Pantoja is doing. However, she didn't want to go into details, as she is afraid her words might be misinterpreted: "I don't sleep."

Susana Bicho was very sincere when the media asked her about the current state of her great friend, Anabel Pantoja. However, she also took the opportunity to reveal one of her biggest fears:

"It has happened to me many times, I always want to answer and be very nice and very polite. And then I don't sleep, because I start reviewing word by word everything I've said."

As Susana Bicho has assured, "I'm very afraid that something might be misinterpreted." "I have a terrible time and spend the whole night without sleeping because I keep going over it in my head to see if I've said something that was misinterpreted," she added.

After clarifying this point, the influencer had no problem assuring that Anabel Pantoja is going through one of the most painful moments of her life. "It's a very complicated situation, as obviously she's not at her best," the young woman clarified.

However, despite these words, Susana Bicho took the opportunity to once again demonstrate her loyalty to Anabel. So much so that she didn't think twice about settling this controversial topic:

"Besides, since I love my friend very much and respect her a lot, and she has made the decision not to say anything... Well, I obviously have to follow her steps and do what she wants."