Emma Vilarasau: Her Children, How Many She Has and All the Photographs

This Saturday, Emma Vilarasau excelled brightly at the Goya Awards gala. This way, she made it clear why she is one of the most outstanding actresses. With her impressive talent and a career that backs her up, Vilarasau has earned the recognition of critics and the public.

| Europa Press

Emma Vilarasau: How Many Children She Has and All the Photos

However, Emma Vilarasau's talent is not the only one that shines in her family. Together with Jordi Bosch, her husband and also a renowned actor, they have passed on their love for acting and art to their children.

Jordi Bosch Vilarasau, the eldest son, has found his passion in music. Alternating his life between Barcelona and London, he has made music his way of life, dedicating himself completely to his career.

| Twitter, @totsantcugat, Instagram, @jordibv8, @boscram

Although Jordi's social media shows his dedication to music, the young man prefers to keep aspects of his personal life private. Through his music, Jordi shows a creative side that, like his mother and father, knows how to connect with his audience.

Meanwhile, Marc Bosch Vilarasau, the youngest son of the family, has followed the path of acting, keeping the family tradition alive. Like his brother, Marc divides his time between Barcelona and London, with the British capital being a key place in his professional life.

Despite sharing his passion for acting, Marc also remains reserved about his personal life. The young man prefers to focus his social media on his professional projects rather than his private life.

Emma Vilarasau's Children Have Followed in Her Footsteps

Both Jordi and Marc follow, each in their own way, the artistic legacy of Emma Vilarasau and Jordi Bosch. While their parents continue to shine on screen, their children are also beginning to make a name for themselves in their respective fields.

Although the family is characterized by being discreet, the artistic connection that unites them is undeniable. After the Goya gala, we can't help but think about how the love for art is passed down from generation to generation.

Without a doubt, Emma Vilarasau remains an inspiration to everyone, on and off the stage. Additionally, her children demonstrate that the passion for art remains alive in the family.