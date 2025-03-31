Lara Ferreiro's Discovery, Psychologist: 'The Look of Princess Leonor…'

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro has made an important discovery by closely analyzing the images of Princess Leonor upon her arrival in Uruguay aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano. "Princess Leonor's gaze is a symbol of longing and desire for freedom," this expert has stated.

It was on March 5 when, after Felipe VI's visit for the inauguration of President Yamandú Orsi, Leonor and her companions arrived in Montevideo. A city where she stayed until March 9.

| Europapress

During these two months of adventure, we have been able to see Princess Leonor perform all kinds of functions aboard this well-known training ship. However, what has really caught attention is the attitude she shows every time she arrives at a new port.

A detail that has not gone unnoticed by psychologist Lara Ferreiro. So much so that she has thoroughly analyzed the non-verbal language of the sister of Infanta Sofía, an analysis she has shared with the magazine Semana.

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro Makes an Important Discovery About Princess Leonor

Lara Ferreiro has revealed the keys for us to understand the hidden meaning that Princess Leonor unconsciously conveys every time she disembarks from the training ship.

According to the psychologist, "that Leonor always repeats the same posture is because it gives her a sense of control and security." "It's her security posture in the face of difficulties and media pressure when she is on the ship," she added.

| Europa Press

On the other hand, Lara Ferreiro has assured that Princess Leonor's upright posture is not a sign of tension. And, as she has confirmed, it is "a symbol of the protocol and discipline within the military training she is receiving."

Moreover, she is convinced that, in these cases, the heir to the throne seeks to convey a clear message: "She is the most disciplined, the best student, the best marine."

"The straighter she stands, the more she shows how diligent she is and how responsible she is with her mission aboard the training ship," psychologist Lara Ferreiro further explained.

| Europa Press

At this point, the professional has wanted to focus on one of the key points of Princess Leonor's non-verbal communication: her eyes. As she has highlighted, the young woman's gaze always points toward the sky, something that would be related to her family.

"It is a symbol of longing and desire for freedom, Leonor looks into the distance to connect with her emotions. She may also think a lot about her parents and her sister Sofía. She has been away from them for a long time, and being such a close-knit family, she is likely missing them a lot."

Another aspect highlighted by psychologist Lara Ferreiro is Princess Leonor's elevated head and chin position, which conveys an attitude of "pride."

The eldest daughter of the kings is one of the royal figures that generates the most attention, being highly appreciated by the public thanks to her sweetness, character, and elegance.

Therefore, according to Lara Ferreiro, "although Leonor may be feeling inhibited at times, she knows that, in reality, she is a person with a privileged situation." "Moreover, despite the criticism, people continue to support her because she has a very good image," she added.