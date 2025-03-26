Biel Duran's Discovery That Marks a U-turn in 'Com Si Fos Ahir'

Com si fos ahir continues to captivate viewers with its plots full of tension, intrigue, and complex relationships between its characters. In the next episode, which promises to be even more exciting than the previous ones, several conflicts intertwine affecting all the characters.

Among these plot twists, the storyline involving Quique, played by Biel Duran, emerges as one of the most intriguing moments of the episode. He finds out something about Bolaños that will bring many consequences.

Biel Duran Discovers Something That Will Give the Series an Unexpected Twist

In the next episode, Quique casually crosses paths with a friend who works in Ensenyament. During their encounter, the friend reveals a conversation that hadn't gone unnoticed by her: she saw Bolaños talking to an inspector.

What were they discussing? This fact, which Quique won't be able to overlook, generates a new layer of mystery in the plot. Biel Duran's portrayal, full of doubts and curiosity, promises to keep Com si fos ahir followers glued to the screen.

The Family Conflicts of the Plot

While Quique investigates this new enigma, other stories continue to unfold in the family environment. Isabel asks Marta and Salva to help with Joel, which triggers a series of movements among the characters.

Marta, concerned about Joel's behavior, decides to spy on him and discovers that he enters a bar, the Ferni, which seems suspicious to her. What is Joel doing in that place? The situation is becoming increasingly complicated, and Marta is determined to find out what's going on.

Meanwhile, Ismael experiences a tense moment at the Barnateca, where he argues with Itziar. Additionally, later he confronts his own father, who tries to force him to study hospitality. These family conflicts reveal a tension that promises to intensify in the upcoming episodes.

The series' followers won't want to miss the new developments, which promise to keep the suspense until the last minute. In any case, everything suggests that this new installment of the Catalan fiction promises.