Devastating Blow for María Patiño on Her Most Important Day: 'Scoundrel'

María Patiño debuts this Tuesday as co-host of La familia de la tele on Televisión Española. A new and exciting project in which she will be accompanied by many of her colleagues from Sálvame. What the Galician did not expect was the poisoned dart that an old acquaintance sent her just before going on camera: "Shameless."

It was the paparazzo Miguel Temprano who, a few hours before the premiere of the new public channel space, accused the journalist of being a "bad person." The former Sálvame collaborator reminded Patiño of the images that have not seen the light and that will put the communicator's reputation in question.

"We have been able to show images of you in beastly drunken states," the reporter began by saying, arguing that "there is evidence of all this." The Madrilenian, showing that he is not afraid of the possible consequences of his speech, invited María Patiño to go to court. "You are a bad person," he insisted, visibly angry.

Miguel Temprano Hints at What Would Happen if He Told Everything He Knows About María Patiño

Temprano asked, looking at the camera, what he should do with those videos he has stored that presumably María Patiño would prefer not to see the light. "Do we take that video and get on the same level as you?" the journalist questioned.

The photographer also hinted at the impact those recordings would have if they were broadcast. "Do we hit you where it hurts the most?" he asked again.

| Europa Press

Temprano recalled the eating and addiction problems that María Patiño would have gone through in the past. Unpleasant circumstances that, if known, could tarnish the communicator's professional career at one of the most important moments of her career.

"Every pig gets its San Martín," sentenced the YouTuber who was fired by La Fábrica de la Tele in 2022. But if there is something Temprano is upset about, it is the fact that part of María Patiño's salary comes from the taxes he himself pays.

Miguel Temprano Unveils Several Issues About María Patiño That Have Not Been Talked About Until Now

Money that he would prefer to invest, for example, in his daughters, in clothes, or in changing the tires of his car. "You are getting into the lion's mouth by annoying others," Temprano pointed out, reminding Patiño of facts from her past.

According to the reporter, María Patiño is currently in a "very weak" position by moving to host a show on Televisión Española. "Do we tell absolutely everything we know about you?" Miguel Temprano insisted, suggesting that he could also talk about the presenter's husband.

| Canal Quickie

But, far from stopping there, the reporter asked Patiño if she had friends or if she has always been faithful to her partner. Questions without answers that leave in the air issues that, at least until now, have not been publicly discussed.