Rumor Confirmed About Lydia Lozano and Kiko Hernández: 'I Looked at Her and...'

Lydia Lozano and Kiko Hernández were at the center of a situation last week that caught the audience's attention. Due to the indisposition of the host of Ni que fuéramos, María Patiño, the mentioned collaborators seemed unable to agree. "I looked at her and I think I know her a little and wanted to change the subject," Lydia justified herself in reply to her colleague's reproaches.

Everything began when Patiño couldn't hide that she wasn't feeling well. In fact, David Valldeperas, one of the show's directors, explained that the communicator's body wasn't "functioning at one hundred percent." This is why they asked the panelists to have a little patience.

While most were addressing María Patiño to find out what was wrong, Lydia, on the other hand, resumed the topic they were discussing a few minutes earlier.

Kiko Hernández and Lydia Lozano Clash Live Over María Patiño

Kiko Hernández, who didn't seem to like the attitude of the Madrilenian, reproached her gesture. "That you return to the topic when the host is telling you she's unwell... How unempathetic," remarked Fran Antón's husband.

Then Lydia, not approving of what she just heard, reacted. "Unempathetic?!" The collaborator showed that she didn't share her colleague's reprimand and reacted: "Don't call me chunga!"

Lozano, who emphasized that she hadn't acted with bad intentions, explained the reason for her attitude. "I looked at her," she began, referring to María Patiño, "and I think I know her a little and wanted to change the subject," she clarified, seeking understanding.

In the midst of this confrontation, the host of Ni que fuéramos took the floor and settled the matter with a brief "Very well, Lydia, thank you." Then, she considered the issue clarified.

Beyond the confrontation witnessed by the audience last Thursday, the relationship between Kiko Hernández and Lydia Lozano has gone through ups and downs. The former Sálvame collaborators met in 2003 and over these two decades have gone from love to hate on more than a few occasions.

The Friendship Between Lydia and Kiko Has Overcome Many Ups and Downs

While they initially had a strong friendship, in 2007 everything fell apart after Lozano shared information about the Madrilenian collaborator that he didn't want to be released. Since that moment, Kiko never trusted Lydia again and was very harsh with her live on numerous occasions.

Over time, it now seems that things are returning to normal. It is worth noting that when Kiko Hernández's daughters were born, Lydia and he had an emotional rapprochement.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Canal Quickie

Years later, when the panelist announced his wedding with his now-husband, Lozano couldn't help but get emotional. A gesture that shows they share a friendship that, however, is not without, as is evident, certain disagreements.