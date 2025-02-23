Rumor Confirmed About Juan Urdangarin, Infanta Cristina's Shy Son

For years, there have been many rumors surrounding the figure of the most unknown nephew of Felipe VI. Juan, the eldest of the children born from the marriage of Iñaki Urdangarin and Cristina de Borbón, doesn't feel comfortable at all being the target of the media. Now the rumor is confirmed that the young man, who has become one of his mother's essential supports, wants to move forward with his life away from the spotlight.

The shyest of the four children of the former Dukes of Palma tries to live his life in the strictest privacy. Urdangarin graduated in International Relations and Commerce from the University of Essex and currently works at Extreme E. An international company created by Alejandro Agag, son-in-law of José María Aznar, dedicated to promoting the use of electric cars.

| Europa Press

The eldest of the Urdangarin siblings has been living in London since 2018. There he has a group of friends he trusts completely.

Juan Urdangarin Strives to Maintain a Life Away from the Media Spotlight

While he occasionally visits our country, the truth is that he feels more comfortable there and can enjoy a certain anonymity. It is in the British capital where the firstborn of Infanta Cristina lives the life he desires, in a calm and discreet manner.

To date, much has been said about the sentimental side of Princess Leonor's cousin. Always very protective of his privacy, nothing is confirmed about Juan's love life.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, rabbit75_cav

While his three siblings already have known partners, Pablo with Johanna Zott, Miguel with Olympia Beracasa, and Irene with Juan Urquijo, nothing is known about Juan in this regard.

Beyond matters of the heart, it is very rare for the young man to be seen at official and family events. Even so, there are some exceptions, such as when he attended the wedding of the mayor of Madrid, Martínez-Almeida, with Teresa Urquijo on April 6.

The Eldest of Infanta Cristina's Children Doesn't Plan to Return to Spain

At almost 26 years old, Juan Urdangarin has no intention of returning to Spain for the moment. He is delighted with the life he leads in London and hasn't considered changing his residence.

Born in September 1999 in Barcelona, Juan Urdangarin has decided to remain as much as possible, away from the media spotlight that follows the steps of his maternal family. His life, marked by his introverted character, has also been influenced by family ups and downs.

| Europa Press

Juan, who has opted for a low profile, was first focused on his studies and now on his work. He also shows a strong charitable vocation. A way of being that distinguishes him from the rest of his cousins and siblings.