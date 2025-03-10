Confirmed the Big News About Queen Letizia and Beyoncé: No One Had Imagined Something Like This

Queen Letizia and Beyoncé share a bond that no one expected: they have the same jewelry designer. This is the big news that has just been confirmed by one of the creators of the PdPaola brand. It is a brand that started from scratch and today has the queen and the international artist among its clients.

Both have chosen jewelry designed by the Spanish artist, Paola Sasplugas. The designer has managed to capture the attention of high-profile celebrities, showcasing the elegance and sophistication that her pieces reflect. Letizia and Beyoncé have succumbed to her designs and today, they are part of a most exclusive clientele.

| @casareal.es, Instagram

The Bond That Unites Queen Letizia with Beyoncé

There is a connection that no one expected between Queen Letizia and Beyoncé. Fashion is a universal language, and in this sense, Felipe's wife and the international artist capture attention with their styles.

In this sense, the big news that has just been confirmed about Queen Letizia and Beyoncé is that they share the same jewelry designer. It is the Spanish brand PdPaola founded by the Sasplugas siblings whose brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary. What started as a humble project ended up becoming one of the brands worn by some of the most well-known faces.

Paola and Humbert recall in their interview for El Mundo how the American singer was the first to wear their jewelry. "The first was Beyoncé," Paola says about how a friend of hers sent her a photo wearing one of her pieces. "It was in a photo session they did at her house," she explained.

After her, famous people who trusted the Catalan brand to wear exclusive jewelry joined in. This is how Queen Letizia became part of the long list of illustrious clients who demanded all kinds of accessories.

Beyoncé, known for her impeccable style, has been photographed with a PdPaola necklace featuring bees, a nod to her nickname "Queen B." Meanwhile, Queen Letizia has been seen on several occasions with earrings from the same brand, showing her support for Spanish designers.

Queen Letizia and Beyoncé Share the Same Taste for Jewelry

The influence of figures like Queen Letizia and Beyoncé in the fashion world is undeniable. Their jewelry choices not only highlight their personal style but also impact trends and the visibility of the brands they choose. Thanks to figures like them, the Catalan brand has managed to increase its points of sale and its fame.

Both women, through their choice of jewelry, have contributed to elevating PdPaola's visibility on the international stage. The brand has managed to position itself as a symbol of accessible top-level, thanks to the exposure these celebrities have provided. This has allowed more people to become interested in the brand and its unique creations.

| Europa Press

Paola acknowledges that it is a great impact to see her designs on people like Queen Letizia or Beyoncé and appreciates the support for her work. Especially because they are small and simple pieces that convey the brand's philosophy.

In the case of Felipe's wife, she has always supported small Spanish entrepreneurs. Whenever she has the chance, she wears some garment related to Spanish fashion, thus giving visibility to local designers. For instance, after the DANA that hit Valencia, she chose to wear earrings from a Valencian businesswoman at one of her events.