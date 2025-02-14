Confirmed the Exclusive of María Patiño and Antonio David Flores: 'I'm Very…'

María Patiño leaves more than one person speechless by confirming an unexpected exclusive related to her latest legal issue against Antonio David Flores. "I'm very happy because they've returned the 120,000 euros," the communicator assured all her coworkers.

It was in September 2024 when the television presenter announced that she had been acquitted of the crime of slander and libel for which the YouTuber had sued her years before. That ruling marked the beginning of the end of this legal process, which now, five months later, is even closer to reaching its conclusion.

However, as confirmed this week by Lecturas, María Patiño has received another favorable news. Information that she did not hesitate to share with her colleagues from Ni que fuéramos this Wednesday, February 12.

After stating that she was debuting a new look because she had been reimbursed some money, the journalist wanted to provide more details about it. According to her live announcement, the court has returned the 120,000 euros she deposited as a bond in anticipation of a possible compensation for damages.

"I'm very happy because they've returned the 120,000 euros that the court had withheld from me," María Patiño stated, visibly satisfied with the latest decision made by the judge.

Additionally, María Patiño did not hesitate to share with the entire Ten audience the point at which her latest and well-known legal confrontation against Antonio David Flores stands:

"There is still no final resolution, but the judge considers that this money should never have been withheld from me. Pending the formal resolution, I have my money back."

To understand the origin of this legal confrontation between María Patiño and Antonio David Flores, one must go back to 2021. At that time, the presenter made a comment about him on Socialité, shortly after the airing of his ex-wife's docuseries.

In that audiovisual production, Rocío Carrasco broke her silence after 20 years to talk about the hell she allegedly went through alongside the YouTuber. However, after this account, things became complicated for him.

As announced at that time, several posters appeared in Málaga labeling Antonio David Flores as a "abuser," an act he quickly denounced publicly.

Nevertheless, María Patiño had no qualms in asserting, through her Telecinco program, that it was he himself who had filled the streets of Málaga with those pamphlets. And all to "gain sympathy and victimize himself."

It was then that Antonio David Flores decided to take this matter to court and formally requested a sentence of "two and a half years in prison" for the communicator.