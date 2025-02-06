Queen Letizia's confession to Matías Prats off-camera: 'I don't want...'

During his last television interview, Matías Prats revealed the unexpected confession Queen Letizia made to him off-camera a few months ago. Words that, as expected, left more than one truly surprised: "I don't want to take a step back."

This Wednesday, February 5, the Antena 3 Noticias presenter visited the set of El Hormiguero with his colleague, Susanna Griso. All to celebrate a very important date with Pablo Motos: the 35th anniversary of the network.

Both guests shared with viewers, among other things, how they experienced the coverage of the DANA. At that moment, Matías Prats left more than one speechless by revealing the shocking confession Queen Letizia made to him at that time, when the cameras weren't recording.

As the communicator began to recount, "I had the opportunity to be there the day the royal family visited Paiporta with the authorities and I was able to narrate what happened."

Additionally, to provide context to all viewers, the guest assured Pablo Motos that he wasn't surprised by the reaction of the Valencians that day. It must be remembered that the entourage led by Felipe VI and Queen Letizia wasn't very well received.

"You could see it coming. We had seen the difficulty of getting there, it was all devastation, all the lower parts of the houses destroyed..." Matías Prats assured afterward.

Anticipating how that visit might unfold, Matías Prats decided to speak with a close contact at the Royal House to warn the monarchs about what they would encounter.

However, the reply from Queen Letizia and Felipe VI was clear: "They told me they wanted to visit." "They arrived by the only possible route... I approached the king and said: 'Your Majesty, a few words.' And he said: 'Matías, I'm sorry, but the first thing is to talk to them,'" the guest assured.

Throughout, Matías Prats emphasized the monarchs' desire to be alongside the people who had lost everything as a result of this storm. Additionally, he revealed the confession Queen Letizia made to him when the cameras weren't recording.

"They wanted to continue. What surprised us all was that the rest of the entourage, especially the queen and the king, said go ahead. I don't want to take a step back," the Antena 3 Noticias presenter concluded.