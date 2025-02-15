Concern for Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa in 'GH Dúo': 'This Is Hurting Me'

Despite having been friends from the beginning, the tension between Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa is increasing by the moment: "This is hurting me." A delicate situation that has managed to worry the followers of GH Dúo.

There is no doubt that the bond between these two contestants is going through one of its most critical moments. All because of the privilege the Basque contestant obtained last week.

This benefit allowed Óscar Landa to occupy the suite of the contest, a room he could share with two of his companions. However, he ultimately decided to enjoy this space only with Maica.

An option that, as expected, did not sit well with Miguel Frigenti. So much so that, since then, they have even had several confrontations inside the house of Guadalix de la Sierra.

"She is your wife and Álex your lover. You don't even mention me. I no longer know what role I have in your life," the television collaborator reproached Óscar Landa on one occasion after feeling excluded.

Miguel Frigenti reiterated that the decision Óscar Landa had made did not sit well with him. So much so that he did not hesitate to let him know. However, far from remaining silent, the Basque contestant quickly replied to his friend in front of the viewers.

"Well, but, can I choose who I want to be with in the suite?" he replied upon seeing the collaborator's reaction. At that moment, he also clarified that he wanted to spend some quiet time with Maica, his great friend.

Concern Grows Over the Friendship Between Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa

Meanwhile, Óscar Landa did not hesitate to make a comment that further ignited the tension between him and Miguel Frigenti: "You're a bit intense, I have to tell you." These words unleashed the fury of the collaborator, who, upset, decided to leave the room where Maica and Romina were also present.

Hours later, during lunch, the Basque contestant joked with Maica about their stay in the suite. So much so that he even told her he was going to swap her for Álex Ghita.

"Maica, you with Frigenti in one bed and me with Óscar in another," the personal trainer told the young woman with a laugh. A moment that Miguel Frigenti took advantage of to try to occupy that room: "Well, I'll sleep with you."

However, Óscar Landa did not take a second to stop the journalist's intentions. "No, you sleep with him[Álex Ghita]," he told his friend. A comment that, as expected, once again made the television collaborator uncomfortable.

"I'm sick, I'm cold, and I'm going to sleep in the small bed in the suite," Miguel Frigenti assured his friend in an attempt to achieve his goal. But the owner of this privilege quickly put a stop to the journalist.

"I ask you to respect me and give me a little air, time, and space. I want to be with her. Because on top of that, you wake up in a very bad mood," Óscar Landa requested.

Additionally, during Tuesday's positioning, the conflict between them erupted again over the same issue, and they had another strong confrontation live.

"You're a cheater, Óscar. This is hurting me. I'm going to sleep, and I don't like one bit what you've said," Miguel Frigenti, visibly hurt, reproached him.