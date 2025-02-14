Cold Water Shock for Antonio Tejado and María del Monte After What Happened with the Judge

Antonio Tejado and María del Monte have received a new and harsh blow after learning the latest decision made by the judge in charge of Operation Abgena. As has emerged in recent hours, the judge has decided to charge three more people for the theft from the artist.

The case known in the media as the Antonio Tejado Case has taken a significant and unexpected turn just before concluding its investigation phase. This phase of the process will end on February 28, although it is not ruled out that a new extension may be requested.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Atresmedia

However, while waiting to know what will really happen, new information has come to light that has undoubtedly left María del Monte truly surprised.

As exclusively revealed by Diario de Sevilla, Judge Gutiérrez Casillas has decided to investigate three new suspects for the theft suffered by this well-known artist. A criminal act that occurred in August 2023 at her home in Seville.

| Europa Press

After the latest investigations, the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard has focused on three new suspects. These individuals were not part of the group of eight people who were arrested more than a year ago.

New Blow for Antonio Tejado and María del Monte

According to the aforementioned media outlet, Judge Gutiérrez Casillas has summoned these three people to testify on March 7. For this reason, María del Monte will have to wait a little longer to move to the intermediate phase and know the specific date of the oral trial.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Antonio Tejado remains the "intellectual author" for the investigators. However, it is still unknown what the final alleged crimes are for which the Prosecutor's Office and the investigating magistrate will charge him.

It has been a year since Antonio and five other detainees were imprisoned for the theft suffered by María del Monte and Inmaculada Casal at their villa in Seville.

It was on February 12, 2024, when the eight suspects were brought before the court and, until today, there were no more people on the Civil Guard's radar. So much so that they focused on Antonio Tejado's mobile phone, as it could contain "essential evidence" for the case.

But now, the latest information revealed by Diario de Sevilla has opened a new door for the investigators. According to what they have been able to confirm, as of today there are three more people charged with the theft from María del Monte.