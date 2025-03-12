Charlotte, Daughter of William and Kate Middleton, in the Spotlight: 'Queen of...'

Despite her young age (9y), Princess Charlotte already shows an impeccable knowledge of protocol. In every public appearance, whether on the Buckingham balcony or at official parades, she demonstrates a surprising maturity. She firmly corrects her brothers George and Louis when they get distracted, especially the youngest, who still doesn't master the rules of decorum.

This disciplined behavior is no coincidence. According to sources close to Buckingham Palace, the key to her impeccable education would be the influence of Princess Anne (74y). The sister of Charles III has taken the young princess under her wing, teaching her the keys to Royal life.

| Europa Press

Preparing Princess Charlotte for a Key Role in the British Monarchy

Charlotte's training not only aims to make her the perfect princess but also an essential pillar of the Royal Family. Princess Anne, who was the great ally of Queen Elizabeth II and now of Charles III, has played an important supportive role in the Crown. Charlotte could develop a similar role with her father, William, and her older brother, George.

The goal is for her not to feel sidelined, as her uncle Harry has claimed to feel, on several occasions, about his own role in the monarchy. In the words of the Duke of Sussex, he was raised as "the spare," a shadow of the heir, without a clear purpose. Princess Anne intends to prevent Charlotte from experiencing the same, giving her tools to find her place without feeling secondary to George.

Moreover, when William becomes king, Charlotte could receive the title of "Princess Royal," an honor reserved for the monarch's eldest daughter. So far, only seven women in British history have held this title, which is currently held by Princess Anne herself. According to The Mirror, Anne is training Charlotte to be the ideal princess and, in an unexpected scenario, an emergency queen.

Princess Anne: A Tireless Mentor, Despite Adversities

Princess Anne's dedication to royalty is unwavering. She has been labeled for years as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, accumulating more official engagements than Charles III himself or even the late Elizabeth II. For her, retirement is not an option: "I don't think there's a retirement program for this particular life," she has said.

Not even health issues have stopped her. To the challenges faced by Charles III and Kate Middleton with their respective cancer treatments, Princess Anne's accident at her Gatcombe Park estate was added. Last summer, she suffered a blow to the head, probably caused by a horse, which forced her to temporarily reduce her schedule.

| Europa Press

However, the pause didn't last long. "You're very lucky if you can keep being more or less sane, last summer I was very close to not being so," she confessed. Despite the severity of the incident, she hasn't considered at any point reducing her official activity: for her, Royal duty is a lifelong commitment.

The British Legacy Continues

The bond between Princess Anne and Charlotte is more than just a family relationship. It represents the transmission of a legacy, a way of understanding the monarchy and public service. While Prince George prepares to reign someday, his sister is being trained to be his greatest ally.

With Princess Anne's firm guidance and dedication, Charlotte is emerging as a key piece in the future of the British royal family. Her presence will be essential for the reign of her father, Prince William, consolidating the stability of the British Crown in the coming decades.