Charles III Breaks the Silence After What Happened and Opens Up: 'We Are...'

King Charles III of England remains in the news after being admitted to the hospital due to the side effects of cancer treatment. Despite this setback, the monarch has made it clear that he remains informed about global events, such as the recent earthquake in Burma. While recovering at his Highgrove residence, the king did not hesitate to send a message of support to the victims of this tragic event.

A Message of Solidarity After the Earthquake

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar has left over 1,000 dead and thousands injured. The tragedy has caused the destruction of buildings, bridges, and sacred sites, causing great pain to the local population. In this context, King Charles III and Queen Camilla issued a statement through their social media, expressing their deep shock and solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

| Europa Press

"My wife and I are deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar," wrote the monarch. "The loss of lives and the terrible damage to homes, buildings, and places of worship have deeply moved us." "The people of Myanmar have faced many hardships and tragedies in the past, and in these very difficult times, we want to send our deepest condolences."

Charles III Recovers While Canceling Engagements

King Charles III's health has been a cause for concern, but despite his brief hospitalization, the English monarch continues to move forward with his recovery. After being discharged on the same day of his admission, he moved to his residence in Highgrove, where he continues with his rest and treatment. However, the Royal Household had to cancel some of his engagements, including meetings that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Since his hospitalization, details about the type of cancer King Charles III has remain unknown. Despite the uncertainty, Buckingham Palace has stated that the king is "on the right track" and that his admission was a one-time episode, without major complications. His health remains a priority for the royal family, which keeps the media and the public informed about his well-being.

| Europa Press

Preparations for the Trip to Italy

Despite recent health issues, King Charles III and Camilla of Monaco are already preparing for their upcoming state visit to Italy, scheduled for a few days from now. This visit, which had been planned months ago, is still on, although a previously scheduled meeting with Pope Francis has been suspended due to his own recovery from pneumonia. The monarch and his wife are determined to continue with their international commitments, confident that the king's health situation will stabilize.