Breaking News on Violeta Mangriñán and Fabio Colloricchio: 'I'm Still Processing Everything'

Violeta Mangriñán has returned to social media to share a last-minute update related to Fabio Colloricchio. Through Instagram stories, the influencer has revealed, very excitedly, the latest and important plan she has enjoyed with her family: "I'm still processing everything I've experienced".

There is no doubt about how proud the former survivor feels of her roots, something we could already see during the weeks following the catastrophe caused by the DANA.

| Europa Press

Now, Violeta Mangriñán has once again shown her love for Valencia, but this time it has been for a very special event for her: the week of the Fallas.

As we have seen on her social media, this year, the content creator has fully enjoyed this festivity with Fabio Colloricchio and her daughters.

During this week, Violeta Mangriñán has been sharing all kinds of audiovisual content related to the Fallas with her more than 2,400,000 Instagram followers.

| Instagram, @violeta

However, the post that has attracted the most attention was the one she shared this Tuesday, March 18, in the stories of her official Instagram profile.

In it, we can see Fabio Colloricchio's girlfriend dressed in her spectacular fallera costume and, next to her, little Gala half-dressed. A scene that, as expected, she joined with an emotional message.

Violeta Mangriñán Reveals the Latest and Emotional Moment She Has Lived with Fabio Colloricchio: "I'm Still Processing Everything"

Violeta Mangriñán couldn't contain her emotion when recalling the special moment she has lived with Fabio Colloricchio and her daughters in her homeland. So much so that she didn't think twice about sharing this feeling with her Instagram followers:

"I'm still processing everything I've experienced a few hours ago, despite the rain. Today goes straight into the top 10 best days of my life. As my mother says, it rained because my grandmother couldn't hold back her tears of emotion, and I hold on to that".

| Instagram, @violeta

Meanwhile, in addition to showing the first images of little Gala dressed as a fallera, Violeta Mangriñán has also shown her unbelievable costume for this year. After days of sowing doubt among her followers, Fabio Colloricchio's girlfriend has finally revealed all the details.

As she stated a few days ago, this dress had been made especially for her. So much so that both the green color and the rest of the details were chosen considering her tastes and personality.

For that reason, Violeta Mangriñán also didn't want to miss the opportunity to thank the designers who took care of her fallera costume. A nice gesture she also wanted to have with the person who took care of her petticoat and with the jeweler who lent her his jewels.