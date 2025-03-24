The Harsh Episode Belén Esteban Experienced While Pregnant with Andrea Janeiro

The program Ni que fuéramos has addressed the latest updates on Supervivientes. Yesterday, Terelu Campos decided to leave the contest and opened up to talk about the premature death of her father. This has led Belén Esteban to open up and reveal live what she went through during her pregnancy with Andrea Janeiro.

The television collaborator was candid on Supervivientes about her father's death, a very emotional moment that has moved everyone. However, what has surprised viewers is the live confession of Belén Esteban, who revealed that she experienced something similar in her past.

Belén Esteban recalled a very tough event in her life. It happened while she was pregnant with Andrea Janeiro. "It happened to some people in my neighborhood, I was pregnant with Andrea, we lived on the third floor, and in the summer we would go out with chairs to the terrace," Belén began recounting.

Belén Esteban Reveals What Happened to Her While She Was Pregnant with Andrea Janeiro

"Suddenly we heard someone's father screaming and saw the mother running with one of her children. They found one of their children in the store deceased," Belén Esteban recounted emotionally.

The impact was enormous because no one on the set expected that story. Belén Esteban explained how that moment was. "They blamed the girlfriend because she had left him," Belén Esteban assured.

Words that have left the collaborators breathless. Belén Esteban wanted to share how much this tragic event affected her. "That image will never leave me because it's so hard," she said with a choked voice.

Belén Esteban Opens Up About What She Experienced During Her Pregnancy with Andrea Janeiro

The collaborators listened in absolute silence because Belén Esteban's confession was impactful. It was an unexpected and chilling account. Belén Esteban recalled with sadness what she experienced while she was pregnant with Andrea Janeiro.

The family's anguish was overwhelming. The neighbors were shocked by this event that happened years ago. The story has deeply affected everyone present on the set.

Belén Esteban's testimony has shown the harshness of that moment. An event that has been etched in her memory forever. The collaborator wanted to share it with the audience, and her sincerity has moved everyone, a memory that, despite the passage of time, still hurts.