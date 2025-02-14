Logo e-notícies EN
Isa Pantoja and Carmen Borrego on a television show, one in the foreground and the other in the background, with a clapping emoji overlaid.
Isa Pantoja surprises with the latest thing she has said to Carmen Borrego | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset
Applause for Isa Pantoja on 'Vamos a Ver' for What She Told Carmen Borrego

During the latest broadcast of 'Vamos a Ver,' Isa Pantoja dedicated some emotional words to Carmen Borrego

Vanesa González

Isa Pantoja has earned the applause of all the collaborators of Vamos a Ver for the latest thing she said to Carmen Borrego live. The influencer had no qualms about showing her admiration for her colleague for the emotional moment she starred in last night.

This Thursday, February 13, the GH Dúo house was filled with red hearts for Valentine's Day. However, this was not the only surprise received by the inhabitants of Guadalix de la Sierra.

José María Almoguera receives an emotional message from his mother, Carmen Borrego.
Carmen Borrego and José María Almoguera, protagonists of the latest 'GH Dúo' gala | Mediaset

As we could see, the reality show organized meetings with their loved ones, a moment in which the long-awaited conversation between Carmen Borrego and José María Almoguera took place. After months of estrangement, mother and son buried the hatchet in front of the entire Telecinco audience.

A scene that, as expected, did not go unnoticed at all. So much so that this morning, Vamos a Ver wanted to dedicate part of its broadcast to analyzing this endearing scene.

Isa Pantoja and Carmen Borrego are sitting on a sofa during a television program, with images of two men in the background and text at the bottom mentioning a Valentine's gift and a quote about a reality show. Screenshot from 'Vamos a ver'.
Isa Pantoja moves with the words she has dedicated to Carmen Borrego | Mediaset

At this moment, and although everyone has given their opinion on the matter, it was Isa Pantoja who received the praise and applause of all her colleagues. And all thanks to the beautiful words she dedicated to Carmen Borrego.

As the influencer assured, she really liked her intervention in GH Dúo. On the other hand, she wanted to highlight the great evolution that her reconciliation with José María has experienced.

Isa Pantoja, Highly Praised for the Words She Dedicated to Carmen Borrego

Moreover, and as if that weren't enough, Isa Pantoja's voice did not tremble when she assured that she empathized a lot with Carmen Borrego and José María Almoguera. "All my admiration for you as a mother," she added.

However, despite assuring that this moment brought many memories to mind, she made it clear that they are not related to Isabel Pantoja.

Carmen Borrego, blonde on a television show, watches José María Almoguera who smiles, with text on screen about the expulsion of a reality show participant. Screenshot from 'Vamos a ver'.
Carmen Borrego speaks out after her last conversation with her son | Mediaset

"I want to clarify that I didn't imagine myself with my mother..." Isa Pantoja told Carmen Borrego, while she asked her for a kiss. "I imagined myself with my son. It's like you have a lump here in your throat... And well, I empathize a lot," the influencer clarified.

As expected, this endearing scene caused an immediate reaction from the rest of the collaborators of Vamos a Ver. "This moment between the two of them was very beautiful," noted the presenter Adriana Dorronsoro.

Meanwhile, Carmen Borrego had the opportunity to comment on how her son's expulsion of María 'La Jerezana' will affect him from now on. "He has been very close to her, but I am convinced that both Marieta and Sergio will lend him a hand," assured the television collaborator.

