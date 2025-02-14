Applause for Isa Pantoja on 'Vamos a Ver' for What She Told Carmen Borrego

Isa Pantoja has earned the applause of all the collaborators of Vamos a Ver for the latest thing she said to Carmen Borrego live. The influencer had no qualms about showing her admiration for her colleague for the emotional moment she starred in last night.

This Thursday, February 13, the GH Dúo house was filled with red hearts for Valentine's Day. However, this was not the only surprise received by the inhabitants of Guadalix de la Sierra.

| Mediaset

As we could see, the reality show organized meetings with their loved ones, a moment in which the long-awaited conversation between Carmen Borrego and José María Almoguera took place. After months of estrangement, mother and son buried the hatchet in front of the entire Telecinco audience.

A scene that, as expected, did not go unnoticed at all. So much so that this morning, Vamos a Ver wanted to dedicate part of its broadcast to analyzing this endearing scene.

| Mediaset

At this moment, and although everyone has given their opinion on the matter, it was Isa Pantoja who received the praise and applause of all her colleagues. And all thanks to the beautiful words she dedicated to Carmen Borrego.

As the influencer assured, she really liked her intervention in GH Dúo. On the other hand, she wanted to highlight the great evolution that her reconciliation with José María has experienced.

Isa Pantoja, Highly Praised for the Words She Dedicated to Carmen Borrego

Moreover, and as if that weren't enough, Isa Pantoja's voice did not tremble when she assured that she empathized a lot with Carmen Borrego and José María Almoguera. "All my admiration for you as a mother," she added.

However, despite assuring that this moment brought many memories to mind, she made it clear that they are not related to Isabel Pantoja.

| Mediaset

"I want to clarify that I didn't imagine myself with my mother..." Isa Pantoja told Carmen Borrego, while she asked her for a kiss. "I imagined myself with my son. It's like you have a lump here in your throat... And well, I empathize a lot," the influencer clarified.

As expected, this endearing scene caused an immediate reaction from the rest of the collaborators of Vamos a Ver. "This moment between the two of them was very beautiful," noted the presenter Adriana Dorronsoro.

Meanwhile, Carmen Borrego had the opportunity to comment on how her son's expulsion of María 'La Jerezana' will affect him from now on. "He has been very close to her, but I am convinced that both Marieta and Sergio will lend him a hand," assured the television collaborator.