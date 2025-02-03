Alessandro Lequio's acclaimed confession on 'Vamos a ver': 'All parents...'

The investigation that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez are undergoing for alleged child abuse of their daughter continues to generate a stir. A good example of this is that today it was brought up in Vamos a ver. This has served for Alessandro Lequio to make a confession and reflection that has been applauded on social media.

Far from his usual vehemence, the collaborator has shown himself to be calm and relaxed. This way, he has somewhat defended the young people mentioned. He did so by saying: "All parents try to do it the best way we can."

Vamos a ver provides the latest update on the Anabel Pantoja case

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez remain in the spotlight after the investigation they are undergoing came to light. An investigation that has led them to have to go to court to testify, from which they emerged very serious.

All of this was brought up today in Vamos a ver, where Kike Calleja provided the latest update on the matter.

Thus, he explained: "Anabel and David are not going to say anything more. They are calm, and once the investigation is closed, which could be in a few days, they will indeed provide explanations. They will do so through a statement."

The unexpected and reflective confession of Alessandro Lequio in Vamos a ver

Following this information, Alessandro Lequio wanted to speak up in defense of the protagonists of the story. Known for his direct and sometimes vehement style, he adopted a more serene tone on this occasion when referring to the delicate matter.

His exact words were these: "These days, like everyone else, I have been watching and reading what has been said about this topic. And I want to say that I don't want to speculate or judge anyone."

"Just as the justice system issued a statement, I hope it is given the greatest possible speed. Yes, so that the case is solved as soon as possible and in the way most aligned with the facts. All parents try to do it the best way we can, although, from time to time, we have our slip-ups."

These statements, full of empathy, have been met with surprise and praise from the audience. He has shown serenity and caution when addressing such a sensitive topic.