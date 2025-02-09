Antonio David Flores Sets Off Alarms with His Confession About Carlota Corredera

Antonio David Flores closely follows each of Carlota Corredera's moves. Specifically, the YouTuber has focused on one of the journalist's latest television appearances, this time on La 2 of Televisión Española. Corredera participated in the show 59 Segundos to share her point of view on addictions in the media world.

Rocío Carrasco's ex introduced his collaborators, but not before pausing on the 2.9 audience rating that the mentioned show had registered. The program presented by Gemma Nierga moved to RTVE's second channel after not performing well on Thursday or Friday nights on La 1. Antonio David emphasized the poor following that the show, in which Carlota Corredera spoke, had.

"More debate, more analysis, more human stories, and the best analysts and journalists in the country will discuss the most relevant topics for citizens." This was the message with which TVE announced the program's return to the small screen.

Flores questions the audience data of the latest show in which Carlota Corredera participated

However, the man from Málaga has confirmed that the journalist's presence on the public channel has only stirred up a dark period of her television past.

Throughout her appearance on the mentioned television show, Carlota Corredera admitted to never having consumed any drugs, "neither soft nor hard." Nonetheless, she showed empathy with those who had resorted to such substances due to the hectic pace of working in certain programs.

"I've come to understand that there are people who resort to that to meet the level required of them professionally or socially," admitted the Galician. This statement was then rebutted by Antonio David and his panelists.

Carlota justified the decision of some of her colleagues not only because of the "wounds they may have or the voids they want to fill." She described the lifestyle that can be led in television as a "perfect breeding ground for addiction."

Pepi Arroyo, a collaborator on Antonio David's channel, focused on Mediaset's way of doing television. The panelist recalled Basile's arrival at the audiovisual group and how he dealt with topics like drugs or gender violence.

Antonio David has focused on Carlota Corredera's arguments about addictions

In the video that Antonio David published on his channel, it was questioned whether drug use is justified in certain jobs where there is some pressure. A stance that made it clear they disagreed with the arguments given by the Galician on the show 59 segundos.

The former director and former presenter of Sálvame defended that one can also be addicted to things that might seem harmless. Specifically, she listed food, work, screens, and compulsive shopping. Finally, Corredera acknowledged what her weak point is: "I consider myself addicted to food," she admitted.

Beyond what Carlota Corredera's weaknesses may be, the truth is that Antonio David made it clear that he continues and will continue to keep track of the Galician journalist. According to him, the presenter is not capable of captivating the viewer in front of the small screen.