Antonio Banderas Gets Distracted and Ends up Acknowledging What's Going on With His Daughter, Stella Del Carmen

Antonio Banderas has a slip-up during his latest visit to El Hormiguero and ends up revealing a detail related to his daughter Stella del Carmen's future husband. "I really like who she's going to marry," this famous Spanish actor has stated.

It was on August 20 when the daughter of the actor and Melanie Griffith took to social media to announce that she was marrying the man of her life. A love story that began in her earliest childhood.

Alongside a picture of her engagement ring and several old snapshots with Alex Gruszynski, Stella del Carmen officially announced her engagement. "I'll be able to spend all my time with my favorite person on Earth forever!" Antonio Banderas's daughter stated.

However, as of today, the couple still has many decisions to make, including the date of their wedding. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped Pablo Motos from asking his latest guest about it.

This Wednesday, February 19, Antonio Banderas returned to the set of El Hormiguero to promote the debut of his fourth musical, Gypsy. A project he already presented in this same format last September.

However, what has caught the most attention during his visit has been the slip-up the actor had regarding Stella del Carmen's future husband. Without thinking twice, he ended up revealing what he truly thinks of his son-in-law.

At one point in the interview, Pablo Motos asked Antonio Banderas about his daughter Stella del Carmen's anticipated wedding. At that moment, the actor and director assured that, on this occasion, "vertigo doesn't win."

"Excitement wins because, besides, I really like who she's going to marry. It's very funny because he's a kid who used to come over to play and they studied together since kindergarten. Their whole lives," the guest added, thus revealing the good relationship he maintains with Alex Gruszynski.

Additionally, Antonio Banderas didn't want to miss the opportunity to share with viewers some anecdotes related to Stella del Carmen's fiancé:

"I've seen him at my house at three and four years old, jumping in the pool. I know him, now he's a guy who can't fit through that door, very handsome, very smart, who loves her very much."

Finally, after talking about Stella and Alex's story, Antonio Banderas revealed the only wish he has at this moment. "What I want for my daughter is for him to love her," he assured the host of this format.