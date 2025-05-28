They announce the sad news about Anita Williams's pregnancy on 'Supervivientes'

Anita Williams's physical appearance has set off all the alarms on Supervivientes. The Catalan is the only contestant who hasn't lost weight in these almost three months of adventure, which has raised suspicions of a possible pregnancy. Alexia Rivas was quick to deny this information, explaining that when a woman doesn't eat properly for a long period, "Your hormones change and you stop having your period."

Even before knowing the result of the test, Alexia Rivas issued a warning in her stories. "To those who say Anita is pregnant," wrote the former contestant from the 2021 edition. Rivas showed a picture of herself in which she appears with a "bloated belly" after having participated in Supervivientes.

"I weighed less than ever, but it's called bacteria," she added in another of her posts, revealing the reason why her belly was bloated. This circumstance could be the same one Anita Williams might be going through.

It should be remembered that after her return to Spain, Alexia Rivas went to the doctor because she felt discomfort and bloating in her abdomen. "My stomach hurts all the time. It gets really bloated and it limits me," the Telecinco contributor confessed at the time.

Alexia Rivas warns what happens with the supposed pregnancy of Anita Williams

After suffering severe abdominal pain, burning, and reflux for many weeks, the panelist decided to go to the emergency room, where she received the diagnosis.

The Leonese had ingested a bacterium, possibly through a fish that wasn't properly cooked during the well-known contest. This could be what Anita is currently experiencing firsthand.

It's striking that after 80 days of adventure, in which it's normal for the survivors to lose weight, Anita Williams has gained weight. It was Makoke who shared her suspicions about the possibility that the contestant is pregnant. Not only because of a noticeable increase in her abdomen, but also because of the constant mood swings she has been experiencing in recent weeks.

Alexia Rivas experienced the same situation as Anita Williams

Kiko Matamoros's ex then revealed that Anita and Montoya had relations on Playa Misterio at the beginning of Supervivientes. Nobody knew about this, and both contestants strongly denied it.

In the face of persistent pregnancy rumors, the show's organization suggested that Williams take a test to clear up any doubts. The former contestant from La Isla de las Tentaciones accepted the proposal without conditions.

"I use protection, but something can always happen. If you do it for me so I can be at ease, so everyone can be at ease," Anita said. For Alexia Rivas, this test makes no sense at all, considering what she herself had experienced.

