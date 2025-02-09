Anabel Pantoja Speaks Clearly About David Rodríguez's Circle: 'Now We Are...'

Since the investigation being conducted against her came to light, Anabel Pantoja has decided to live her day-to-day life with as much discretion as possible. However, a few days ago, she took to her social media to speak clearly about David Rodríguez's circle: "Now we're hooked."

Despite the low profile she has adopted in recent days, the influencer takes advantage of the hours when there isn't much press to leave her family home. These are moments when she makes all kinds of plans with little Alma and shares them through her Instagram profile.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

However, the post that has caught the attention of all internet users the most is a video that Anabel Pantoja recorded inside her home a few days ago. In it, we can see the walls of one of her rooms lit with a small turtle-shaped lamp.

This device projects a series of very relaxing images that mimic the seabed. Undoubtedly, the perfect setting to help the little one relax and fall asleep.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Nevertheless, what caught the most attention in this Instagram story was the message that Anabel Pantoja wrote afterward. The Sevillian didn't want to miss the opportunity to talk about a person in David Rodríguez's circle: the influencer Leticia Rodríguez.

Anabel Pantoja speaks loud and clear about a person in David Rodríguez's circle

Anabel Pantoja wanted to take the opportunity to thank her great friend and professional colleague, Leticia Rodríguez, for the special gift she had given to little Alma:

"Aunt Leti Rodríguez gave us this so that the nights would be more beautiful, and now we're hooked. It feels like you're swimming with the turtle among the waves." This way, the influencer made it clear that, despite the rumors, her circle continues to support her, as well as David Rodríguez.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

There is no doubt that 2025 is being an especially tough year for this well-known content creator. A nightmare that began on January 10, when Alma was admitted to the ICU of the Materno Hospital in Gran Canaria.

After 18 days in those facilities, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez announced on social media that the doctors had discharged their baby. And all this after noticing a significant improvement in her health.

However, when everyone thought that this media couple was about to gradually resume their previous life, unexpected information came to light. On January 30, the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands issued a revealing statement.

In it, it reports on the investigation that has been launched against Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez for alleged child abuse. This body initiated this procedure after considering that the version they gave doesn't match the injuries the minor presents.

Since then, all eyes have been on this media couple, which is why the influencer has chosen to adopt a low profile in front of the media. A very different attitude from the one her partner has shown in recent days.