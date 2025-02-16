Anabel Pantoja Dares to Take Definitive Step with David Rodríguez's Parents

Anabel Pantoja has returned to her social media with a very special post. Despite being anonymous people, the influencer has dared to speak publicly about David Rodríguez's parents. All to thank them for the support they have given her in these tough times of her life.

For weeks, the content creator has become one of the main protagonists of the social press in our country. This situation originated from the hospitalization of little Alma and in the subsequent investigation that has been launched.

During the 18 days she spent at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria, Anabel Pantoja received the love and support of her loved ones. Especially from her mother and her in-laws, Antonio and Marina.

For this reason, the influencer now didn't want to miss the opportunity to dedicate a heartfelt tribute to David Rodríguez's parents. And she did it in the way she knows best: through social media.

Although her in-laws are unknown people, on this occasion, Anabel Pantoja has dared to put them in the spotlight to thank them for how much they have helped her. However, always keeping their identity anonymous.

Through a carousel, the influencer has shared a series of photographs, including some from her time at the hospital. However, what has caught the most attention is the beautiful tribute to all the people who have been by her side, including David Rodríguez's parents.

Today, many think that Anabel Pantoja and the physiotherapist are going through a significant crisis. However, the influencer didn't hesitate to deny all these rumors with her latest Instagram post.

In it, David's girlfriend wanted to thank all those people who have joined them in these challenging times. “Thank you to everyone who was in those rooms with us, joining us, giving us a hug, or killing time.”

Additionally, after assuring that in that hospital “we made the family even bigger,” Anabel Pantoja remembered the kind gesture some of her friends had with her. “Your meals and dinners, Tella, Carmen, Titos, Ani, Leti… They tasted like pure bliss to us.”

At this moment, the influencer wanted to focus on her closest circle, a moment in which she remembered David's parents, whom she describes as “in-laws.” “Mom, Fernando, in-laws… Thank you for that great team and that infinite support.”

Additionally, she didn't want to miss the opportunity to remember the “ICU team for their love, respect, and affection.” “I will never forget you,” Anabel Pantoja added.

Of course, she also wanted to highlight the work of the “cleaning and maintenance team.” And all “for their wonderful hearts when they saw me sleeping on the sofas.”

Finally, Anabel Pantoja wanted to address “the parents of the little ones.” “There you helped me get up, learn to be a mother, and fight. Thank you for your talks and words of encouragement,” she concluded.