Anabel Pantoja Reveals Why She Had to Leave Her Daughter with David Rodríguez

Anabel Pantoja has returned to social media with a new and revealing post. In it, the content creator has revealed the main reason why she had to leave her daughter Alma with David Rodríguez for a few days.

Isabel Pantoja's niece has just closed one of the most significant chapters of her life: her time in Madrid. Information she shared with all her Instagram followers this Sunday, March 23.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Through a video in which she documented her express trip to Madrid, Anabel Pantoja announced that, after several years, she has left her apartment in the capital. However, she made it very clear that "it's not a goodbye, but a see you later."

"It's the first day in four months that I'm separating 48/24 hours from my little girl. I'm going from Córdoba to Madrid... I'm going to move, leaving the apartment in the capital because I'm hardly going there. It had been six months since I set foot in Madrid," she stated, visibly emotional.

Anabel Pantoja Reveals on Social Media the Reason She Had to Leave Her Daughter with David Rodríguez: "I End a Chapter"

It was last Friday, March 21, when Anabel Pantoja left all her Instagram followers speechless by announcing the latest and unexpected personal decision she had made:

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

"Today I end a chapter and I hope it's not forever. Madrid, my life has changed completely, but for the much better. As you already know, I spend much more time in the Canary Islands, so I have to come to work to be back home."

However, it wasn't until this very Sunday that Anabel Pantoja published a video giving more details about this important change she has experienced in her life. A turn that occurred weeks after little Alma was discharged from the hospital.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

After stating that she had to leave her daughter with David Rodríguez to move, the influencer spoke like never before about her stay in Madrid.

"I didn't like living in Madrid, but I've grown very fond of it. This apartment has been my refuge and my home. But it was time to gather memories and return," Anabel Pantoja stated.

Although she was able to reunite with several of her great friends during her trip to the capital, there is no doubt that she was eager to return to her family.

After a day and a half leaving many things behind, Anabel Pantoja received a warm welcome in Córdoba. Upon arriving at the train station, David Rodríguez and little Alma were waiting for her. "Arriving and seeing this is priceless," she stated with joy.