Ana Soria Sends a Message About Enrique Ponce That Could Surprise Many People

Ana Soria has returned to her social media with a new post that could leave more than one person speechless. Through Instagram stories, the young woman has shared an unexpected message related to Enrique Ponce's professional career.

In recent months, and as a result of what happened in the Valencian Community due to the DANA, many people couldn't hide their indignation toward this well-known bullfighter. All this after considering that he had neglected his neighbors in these difficult times. However, nothing could be further from the truth.

| Europa Press

During all this time, Enrique Ponce has discreetly undertaken several actions to help those affected by this storm. Additionally, he has been preparing a series of charity events, like the one Ana Soria has now promoted through her Instagram.

Just a few hours ago, the young woman went to the stories of said social network to share the poster of the upcoming bullfighting event in which her partner will participate.

According to the official poster, next Sunday, February 16, at 5:00 p.m., Enrique Ponce has a very special appointment with the Mi Sobrino Manuel Association.

| Instagram, @anasoria.7

That day, Ana Soria's boyfriend will demonstrate his bullfighting skills in the Sanlúcar de Barrameda bullring, but he won't be alone inside the arena of this town in Cádiz.

Additionally, Enrique Ponce will be joined by bullfighters José María Manzanares, Borja Jiménez, Pablo Aguado, and Germán Vidal 'El Melli,' and the novice bullfighters Aarón Palacios and Martín Morilla.

Ana Soria Uses Social Media to Send a Clear Message About Enrique Ponce: “A Very Special Festival”

As expected, Ana Soria didn't want to miss the opportunity to send an important message about Enrique Ponce through her Instagram profile. Alongside a photo of the poster, the young woman wanted to support her partner's new charity project.

“A very special festival,” the influencer wrote in the stories of said social network. This way, she hinted that the rumors about her partner aren't true.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, the official account of this bullfighting festival has confirmed that all the proceeds will go to the Mi Sobrino Manuel Association. A non-profit organization “that promotes research on the RAC1 gene mutation of the rare disease Dandy-Walker Syndrome.”

However, this isn't the only charity event in which Enrique Ponce will participate in the coming weeks. As has already been confirmed, before his retirement from the bullrings, Ana Soria's boyfriend will experience a very special day in the La Alameda bullring (Jaén).

On March 2, the bullfighter will participate in an important event that has been launched to raise funds that will go to those affected by the DANA. In particular, they will be distributed among the citizens of Chiva, Enrique Ponce's hometown.

That day, Ana Soria's boyfriend will not only contribute his bit to help his neighbors in Valencia, but he will also say farewell to his Jaén fans. A farewell that the influencer has also promoted a few hours ago through her Instagram profile.