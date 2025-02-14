Amor Romeira Surprises with a Stark Confession About Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

Just a few hours ago, Amor Romeira reappeared in Madrid for a very special reason: the celebration of her 36th birthday. However, although it is a very important date for her, she did not want to miss the opportunity to make a blunt confession about Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez.

This Thursday, February 13, Amor turned 36. For the occasion, she organized a big party at a venue located in the center of the capital.

| Europa Press

As expected, Amor Romeira was surrounded by all her loved ones. Among them were several well-known faces such as Bea Retamal, Marlene Mourreau, Gloria Camila, Alberto Dugarte, and Carolina Sobe.

However, despite how emotional this evening was, the Canary Islander did not want to miss the opportunity to talk about Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

In front of the Europa Press cameras, Amor Romeira spoke about the latest developments related to this media couple. Additionally, she left more than one person speechless with the blunt confession she made about them.

“I know perfectly well that my friends are not alleged child abusers... I believe that a lot of damage has been done, now they will have to face the consequences,” the television personality assured, referring to the large-scale lawsuit they have launched.

Amor Romeira Makes a Surprising Confession About Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

Subsequently, Amor Romeira assured that she is very “eager” for this nightmare “to end” and for “the investigation into Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez to be closed.”

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

On the other hand, the television collaborator did not hesitate to criticize the press that has used “this to create clickbait, sensationalism, and fill large hours of television.”

“I hope this serves to create a turning point in the press and in Spain... And we know how to act in the future in a case like this, because it is a very serious issue.”

Finally, Amor Romeira had no problem confirming that she was aware of the large-scale lawsuit that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have launched. Additionally, she also wanted to make it very clear that she completely agrees with the decision they have made:

“They have gone too far, she is going all out, and she is doing very well. She is eager for this large-scale lawsuit because it will include many people. Her dignity and honor have been crushed and tarnished in an inhumane way.”