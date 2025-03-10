It's Official: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Make a Decision That Will Change Everything

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have made a decision that changes everything: never to live in Spain. The couple has been living in Australia for years, where they enjoy a peaceful life in the midst of nature. In fact, this was the condition the actress imposed on the Thor actor to move to another continent.

Elsa wanted a life away from the media spotlight and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes, and she has managed to make her dream come true. She is so adapted to her new life that, as she herself confessed, it would be very difficult for her to live in a capital city surrounded by asphalt.

| Europa Press

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Take the Definitive Step in Their Life Together

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth took an important step in 2015 by moving to Australia, distancing themselves from life in Los Angeles. The Madrid-born actress imposed a clear condition before taking the step: she wanted to live on a farm. This requirement was essential for her, as she wanted to be surrounded by nature and raise her children in a calm and isolated environment.

Now that she has achieved it, the step Pataky and Hemsworth have taken is official: never to live in Spain. The mansion they currently live in is located in Broken Head, on the east coast of Australia, in a natural area. This place allows them to enjoy the tranquility of the countryside and an ideal space to share with family.

| Europa Press

For this reason, it is not in their future plans to exchange that idyllic place for the asphalt of a capital city. In fact, Elsa herself confessed this in one of her latest interviews. "Living in Madrid is complicated when you've already lived in the countryside, in the middle of nature, it's hard," she confessed.

She wouldn't choose Los Angeles as a destination either, where most Hollywood stars reside. "When you're in Los Angeles, work suffocates you," she said. "There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry," she noted.

In her opinion, the glamour and demands of the film mecca "make you lose perspective." A more than sufficient reason not to leave the peaceful life she enjoys in Australia. There, everything is different, and both she and Hemsworth connect with a natural environment, engaging in outdoor activities with their children.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Only Come to Spain for Vacation

Life in Australia is the perfect space for the couple to focus on their family life and the well-being of their children. They have grown up away from the hustle and bustle of big cities, surrounded by nature and living in harmony with the environment.

Despite the sacrifices involved in moving so far from Spain, Elsa doesn't regret her decision. Especially because living on another continent has not prevented her from traveling frequently to her native country. Pataky still has ties to Spain and tries to ensure her children do not forget their other origins.

For the couple, Spain is like their playground to enjoy during their vacations. "It brings me joy, the kids love it, the ham..." she said. Elsa has mentioned that although she loves visiting her native country, she doesn't see herself living there permanently.

The Hemsworth-Pataky family has enjoyed getaways to Spain, where they have spent time with family and friends. These visits are important to maintain the connection with Elsa's culture. However, they prefer to return to their home in Australia after each trip.

The couple has found an ideal place there to raise their three children. The nature, beaches, and climate are aspects they value greatly. Raising their children in a natural and less hectic environment is essential for them, reinforcing their decision not to live in Spain.