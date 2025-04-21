It's Official: Antonio David Flores Discovers Something About María Patiño That Will Change Everything

Antonio David Flores has echoed the tweet that María Patiño published a few days ago in which she referred to him. "Latest news of the day, I've definitively won against the bird. A kiss and good night," the Galician wrote on her X profile.

These words did not sit well with Rocío Carrasco's ex, who calls the presenter a professional liar. Additionally, Flores, who recalled Patiño's intention to destroy him, argued that she hadn't documented herself before speaking about him publicly.

The former civil guard read to his followers the journalist's message in which she celebrates what she considers her victory. "She insults me again and mocks me," expressed the YouTuber, who didn't like at all the term "bird" with which María had referred to him.

Antonio David Flores Responds to María Patiño's Words About Him on Social Media

Antonio David, very serious, wanted to make it clear that the presenter "hasn't won, but rather quite the opposite." He also stated that the former Sálvame presenter admitted that she had lied when she spoke about him and that she provided false information.

One must go back to 2021 to find the origin of this confrontation. Then Patiño made a comment on Socialité after the Rocío Carrasco docuseries was aired. A space where Rocío Jurado's daughter presented her version of the events regarding what happened with her children's father.

When the mentioned documentary premiered, it was reported that posters of the former panelist appeared labeling him as an "abuser." Patiño, upon learning of this fact, claimed that it was Flores who had put them up to "gain sympathy and victimize himself." A statement she retracted days later, but after which Antonio David decided to sue her.

In 2023, the judge agreed with María Patiño that the bond requested by Rocío Flores's father as compensation for damages amounted to 120,000 euros. Although the Galician journalist refused to deliver such an amount, the court withheld the requested amount until the first resolution was given. An amount that was eventually refunded to her.

"I'm very happy because they've returned the 120,000 euros that the court had withheld from me," the communicator stated in Ni que fuéramos.

In September 2024, the presenter announced that she had been acquitted of the lawsuit filed by Rocío Carrasco's ex-husband for slander and libel.

It is now that Antonio David wanted to make it clear that his honor made it clear to Patiño that she had committed malpractice by not verifying her words. The former civil guard has now accused the Galician of "professional negligence."

Antonio David Flores Considers María Patiño a Professional Liar

Additionally, he insisted on the fact that Patiño admitted in court that she had lied and that her intention was not to cause harm. "In reality, she hasn't won anything, and she keeps lying," pointed out the YouTuber. "You have zero credibility, you're the great professional liar," repeated Flores.

The former Telecinco collaborator believes that María was afraid of being judicially condemned and paying the 120,000 euros that were requested.

After reading what María Patiño shared on social media about the court ruling, Antonio David, far from staying silent, sentenced the journalist. With his words, Rocío Carrasco's ex makes it clear once again that, according to him, the journalist is a communicator of lies.