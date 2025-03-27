Álex Adróver Stops 'Supervivientes' and Reveals the Truth About His Wife, Patricia Montero

Álex Adróver has opened up like never before and has told the whole truth about Patricia Montero. The actor has abruptly stopped Supervivientes to reveal what his wife told him before starting this adventure: "She was the one who encouraged me to come".

After almost a month in Honduras, the contestants have begun to feel the absence of their loved ones more intensely. A feeling that has been intensified by the harsh conditions they are experiencing within the reality show.

One of the latest to get emotional for this reason has been Álex Adróver, who couldn't help but shed a tear or two when remembering his wife, Patricia Montero.

All the contestants of Supervivientes are allowed to bring a personal item. And while some of his companions have chosen to bring something to make their stay in Honduras easier, the actor has decided to bring a photo of his wife.

It was precisely because of this memory that the deep conversation Álex Adróver had with his companion Makoke began. A conversation in which Patricia Montero was the main protagonist.

Álex Adróver Surprises 'Supervivientes' Followers by Talking About Patricia Montero: "There's a Very Strong Trust"

During one of the breaks in Supervivientes, Makoke noticed that Álex Adróver was looking at the photo of his wife with sadness and didn't hesitate to approach him. "You're melancholic, I saw you looking at her," she said to her companion.

Without hiding his feelings, the actor admitted it was true. Moreover, he didn't hesitate to assure that nostalgia had taken over him, especially after practicing yoga. This is an activity he shares with Patricia Montero and is part of their business.

At this moment, Álex Adróver confessed that this practice usually makes him feel "softer," but "the photo gives me strength." At that moment, the actor shared with his companion what his wife told him before starting his adventure in Supervivientes 2025:

"Patricia was the one who encouraged me to come. I love nature, my dream is to be on an island, not having to wear shoes, never picking up the phone..." the contestant assured.

However, although he wouldn't trade this experience for anything in the world, Álex Adróver is "saddened not to be with her." "But it gives me strength. Never in 17 years have I been apart for more than a week, but it's really cool to be here," he added.

After hearing his companion's beautiful words, Makoke became interested in the state of his marriage, specifically on the topic of jealousy and insecurities. Something that Patricia Montero's husband took it upon himself to clarify:

"There's a very strong trust between Patri and me. Before coming, we talked about it, and she told me I had the freedom to express myself as I am one hundred percent.[...]Now that I've found peace in love... It's the most beautiful situation in the world because it makes you feel good."