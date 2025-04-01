Albert of Monaco Already Knows the Latest: His Sister Caroline Can Breathe

Prince Ernst of Hanover, still the husband of Caroline of Monaco, has begun to overcome the health issues that kept him out of the public eye in recent months. After undergoing hip surgery in December 2024, the prince was absent for a while, using a walker to move around. However, his recent appearance at a social event has shown that his recovery is progressing favorably.

Visible Improvement After His Surgery

A few weeks ago, German media expressed concern about Ernst of Hanover's health, as he hadn't been seen in public since his surgery. According to reports, his rehabilitation was progressing more slowly than desired, which caused concern in his circle. Despite these challenges, the prince reappeared at the birthday celebration of Sassa de Osma, wife of his son Christian, on March 21, 2025, in Madrid.

| Europa Press

This event, also attended by close individuals like Isabelle Junot and Fernanda de la Puente, was one of the first occasions he was seen in public. Although he hasn't returned to his usual routine, Ernst's presence at the party showed that he is improving and that his health allows him to resume his social life.

Slow But Positive Recovery

Despite the lack of rapid progress in his rehabilitation, sources close to Ernst indicated that his health is improving. In statements to Bunte, it was highlighted that although the recovery was successful at first, his progress was more limited over time. Even so, the prince's participation in a family event is a clear sign that he is overcoming the most challenging period and advancing in improving his health.

Ernst's decision to appear in public and resume his social life has been well received by his circle, who feared the surgery would have more lasting consequences for him. Despite the difficulties, the prince continues to show his willingness to maintain his role within the royal family and participate in important activities.

| Europa Press

Ernst of Hanover and His Role in the Royal Family

Although his relationship with Caroline of Monaco has gone through complicated moments over the years, Ernst remains a key figure in the life of the royal family. Despite the health problems he has faced, the prince continues to be an important part of family activities.

As his health improves, Ernst is expected to participate more actively in the Royal Family's public functions and events. His reappearance is a symbol of strength, showing that despite the difficulties, his dedication and commitment to his family remain intact.