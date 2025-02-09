180º Turn After the Latest Revelation by Claudia Bavel About Iker Casillas

Claudia Bavel has returned to social media with a new and revealing post that has surely meant a U-turn in her controversy with Iker Casillas. Through a statement, the adult content creator has unveiled new details about the current relationship she maintains with the athlete.

It was last Tuesday, February 4, when the former Real Madrid goalkeeper took to his X account to issue a new statement. In it, the athlete exploded like never before due to the media pressure he has been exposed to in recent days.

This situation originated from the photographs that the magazine Diez Minutos published in its latest issue. In them, Iker Casillas can be seen walking through the streets of Barcelona with Claudia Bavel.

Since then, all eyes have been on this well-known former player. However, it was the model's visit to ¡De Viernes! that truly tested the athlete's patience.

So much so that, in his statement, Iker Casillas reported that he had “given instructions for any violation of my privacy and/or honor[…]to be legally pursued.”

Just one day after the former Real Madrid goalkeeper broke his silence on social media, Claudia Bavel returned to her Instagram profile with her own statement.

Imitating the structure of Iker Casillas's document, the adult content creator made a new and surprising revelation about the player. A decision that has given a U-turn to this plot.

Claudia Bavel Gives a U-turn to Her Conflict with Iker Casillas Following Her New Statement

Last Wednesday, February 5, Claudia Bavel issued her own statement on social media. After Iker Casillas's threats, the model didn't hesitate to respond, point by point, to all the information exposed by the player.

In the first section, she makes it clear that, “like anyone, I have the right to share my experiences without it implying an attack or a violation of others' privacy.” “I have always been transparent with my community[…]and I have never sought to harm anyone with my words,” she added.

Furthermore, Claudia Bavel asserts that “it's important to remember that a relationship, of any kind, is a shared experience.” Therefore, she firmly believes that “expressing my side of the story is not an invasion of privacy, but the exercise of my right to free expression.”

So much so that she assures that her intention “has never been to commercialize or harm anyone with my statements.” In this case, Iker Casillas himself.

Meanwhile, Claudia Bavel confirms that she “finds it surprising that my testimony is intended to be presented as an attack.” And she assures that “at all times I have disseminated truthful information that serves as a reply to the denial of a romantic relationship.”

In the fourth section of her statement, Claudia Bavel points out that “in a world where more and more transparency is demanded[…]it's concerning that there is an attempt to silence my voice.” Or even, “to present me as a person seeking notoriety at the expense of others.”

“Not everything is valid to discredit someone or to impose a single version of the story,” adds Claudia Bavel, visibly angry. And she considers that “respect for privacy is essential.”

“But so is respect for the truth and the right of each person to share their perspective without being unfairly labeled,” clarifies the alleged ex-partner of Iker Casillas.

For all these reasons, Claudia Bavel regrets “that this situation has escalated in this way and that there is an attempt to turn my account into a matter of honor or defamation.”

“I haven't sought conflict or confrontation, but I won't allow my message to be distorted or to be accused of acting in bad faith,” she adds.

Finally, and in defense of “her right to express myself freely,” Claudia Bavel wanted to issue a warning to Iker Casillas. “I reserve the necessary actions to protect my integrity and my reputation against any attempt at misinformation or unfounded attack against me.”