The concerning news about King Juan Carlos that frightens the royal family: 'He has lost'

King Juan Carlos became news after his latest brief visit to our country a couple of weeks ago. The emeritus, who voluntarily exiled himself to Abu Dhabi in 2020 following strong criticism, is now back in the media spotlight due to the conciliation act that will be held this Friday with Miguel Ángel Revilla. An event that adds to many others that have caused Juan Carlos to lose control over the narrative of his own story, according to some experts.

Ana Jiménez, a professional specializing in personal branding, has conducted a global analysis of the recent actions of Felipe VI's father. According to her, the emeritus's behavior, whether he wants it or not, is interpreted considering the scandals he starred in the past, a fact that makes it difficult to build a positive image.

A personal branding expert analyzes the weak points of King Juan Carlos's image

According to Jiménez, the image of the former Head of State currently has several weak points. Among them, the monarch has very damaged credibility following recent headlines about financial and personal scandals he has faced.

Now, the fact that Juan Carlos has sued the former president of Cantabria for defaming his right to honor doesn't help at all to improve his image. "The lawsuit against Revilla adds to this list, generating doubts about his transparency and his ability to accept criticism," the aforementioned expert considers.

Another of the weaknesses shown by the emeritus is the perception of impunity. Many think that the act of suing a public figure can be interpreted as a gesture of superiority. A fact that "reveals that he feels above criticism," Jiménez clarifies, referring to Juan Carlos.

The emeritus's most recent gestures do not help improve his image

It should be remembered that in today's society, where exemplarity is a value, this type of information affects the image of an institution like the Spanish Crown.

For all the above, the expert insists on the delicate moment the grandfather of the Princess of Asturias is going through. Ana Jiménez estimates that Juan Carlos's strategy seems to focus on legal defense. However, this move "doesn't always translate into an improvement in public reputation."

In fact, she considers that if Felipe VI's father aimed to rebuild his personal brand, he should focus on transparency. But also on acknowledging past mistakes and adopting a more open attitude to criticism. Therefore, the recent lawsuit against Miguel Ángel Revilla only further complicates his already deteriorated image.