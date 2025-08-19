Very few people knew about this Lidl appliance and now it's in every kitchen

Lidl shakes up the market again with a launch that effortlessly exposes the competition. The most striking thing is how it manages to create excitement with something small that generates so much intrigue. This time, Lidl shows that it's not necessary to complicate things to capture anyone's attention.

Every week Lidl surprises with proposals that nobody saw coming and that end up being a sales hit. What's curious is that we're not talking about major innovations, but about details that change routines. Once again, Lidl manages to be in the spotlight with an item that sparks massive interest.

A tool designed to simplify cooking

Lidl's chopper is presented as a versatile and easy-to-use device that brings together several functions in a single design. It features a stainless steel blade and four interchangeable accessories that expand its possibilities. The result is an ideal tool for those who seek practicality and quick results in daily cooking.

The machine includes a simple touch control panel that makes turning it on, off, and using the reverse function easy and straightforward. Its motor offers a power of 350 W with peaks up to 1200 W when locked. With this strength, it can process about 2.2 lbs. (1 kg) of meat per minute consistently and safely.

The robust design includes a filling hopper, input and output openings, and a conveyor screw made of cast aluminum. It also has suction cup feet and a cable winder, which ensures stability and order. All of this makes handling comfortable and suitable for those who cook frequently at home.

Another key point is the ease of cleaning, with removable parts that allow the device to be kept in optimal condition at all times. In addition, the fifteen-minute turbo function provides an extra boost for preparing large quantities. The combination of speed, hygiene, and stability makes this chopper a constant ally in the kitchen.

Practical accessories and a competitive price

The Lidl chopper comes with a complete set of accessories that allows you to go far beyond chopping meat. It includes perforated discs in three different thicknesses to choose the most suitable cut for each recipe. It also features specific accessories for sausages, meatballs, cookies, and even a food mill for added versatility.

This appliance comes with a recipe book containing four simple ideas that serve as initial inspiration. The variety of uses allows you to prepare homemade burgers, craft-made sausages, or cookies with personalized shapes. The focus is to give the user a wide range of options that fit both daily cooking and special occasions.

As for the price, Lidl has placed this device in a very competitive range that makes it even more attractive. It can currently be purchased for just 26.99 euros thanks to a 40% discount off the usual cost. With this reduction, it becomes an interesting opportunity for those looking to equip their kitchen with minimal expense.

With an approximate weight of 6.6 lbs. (3 kg) and compact dimensions, this is an appliance designed to be stored easily. It doesn't require much space and still offers features typical of larger and more expensive models. In short, this is a Lidl proposal that combines an affordable price, practical utility, and a variety of accessories in a single product.

