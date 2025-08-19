Breaking news! Marcus Rashford warns Lamine Yamal: 'Raphinha deserves it...'

Marcus Rashford is Barça's major signing in this transfer market, even though he has arrived on loan and his future in Barcelona is still uncertain. After making his league debut with Barça, the English forward on loan from Manchester United has given an interview to "Diario SPORT" to analyze his first weeks as a culer footballer. In addition to reviewing his experiences and best moments, Marcus Rashford used this interview to send a clear warning to Lamine Yamal: he believes Raphinha "is on par" with the Spaniard.

Marcus Rashford wasn't in the starting line-up for Barça's first league match, but he did get minutes in a somewhat lackluster second half due to Mallorca's two red cards. Marcus Rashford says he has adapted very well to the Barcelona sun, something he needed after suffering a lot during the last seasons in Manchester, where he was no longer important. "I'm still adapting, but yes, it's a beautiful city and I'm living my time here with excitement," Rashford told "SPORT," which had access to this interview with the forward.

"Barça is the easiest place to enjoy and learn soccer," says a Rashford who assures that his debut in Mallorca "was strange," especially because of the two red cards. The Englishman feels motivated and says he's enjoying soccer alongside stars like Lamine Yamal or Pedri, whom he only has praise for.

Rashford feels right at home at Barça, but he also shows he's a straightforward player who says what he thinks. In this regard, the English forward hasn't hesitated when it comes to assessing or, rather, choosing the next Ballon d'Or winner awarded by France Football. In Barcelona, everyone names Lamine Yamal as the winner, but Marcus Rashford has gone a bit further.

The English forward believes that, in addition to Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé have also earned the right to win the Ballon d'Or that will be awarded this coming September. However, Rashford hasn't hesitated to praise Lamine Yamal, who, in his view, "is ready to win the Ballon d'Or now."

"Lamine is the most talented player I've played with at this age. I've seen few with the impact he has. He could already be a Ballon d'Or winner," Marcus Rashford explained in the interview in question.

"He has a long career ahead of him, and I hope he keeps his level or even improves," Marcus Rashford pointed out to conclude his remarks or response about Lamine Yamal.