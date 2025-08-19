Kylian Mbappé runs out of options: Real Madrid's main character is someone else

Vinicius Júnior faces one of his biggest tests this season. The Brazilian usually shines against Osasuna and today he has the perfect opportunity to prove himself.

Although Kylian Mbappé will also be in the starting line-up, he won't be the main figure of the match. All eyes are on Vinicius, who needs to show that he's still decisive for Real Madrid.

The winger arrives at a key moment after weeks of doubts. His talent has never been in question, but his performance has.

Bernabéu expects more consistency, goals, and leadership in a team that needs role models. Against Osasuna, a demanding opponent, Vinicius must make a statement.

Xabi Alonso's demands for the stars

The new coach has set a rule: nobody has a guaranteed spot in the starting line-up. Players earn their place on the field and the Brazilian knows it.

Vinicius has lost prominence at times, especially after Mbappé's arrival, and he must convince his coach with actions. The match against Osasuna is a test.

| Instagram, @k.mbappe

Last season, injuries affected his game, but there are no more excuses. Xabi Alonso wants a more consistent footballer, not just one who shines in bursts.

The team needs a Vinicius who creates danger every week. His connection with Bernabéu will depend on what he does on nights like this.

An opponent he does especially well against

Vinicius has a special relationship with Osasuna. He has scored eight goals in 12 matches against the Navarrese in all competitions, all of them in La Liga.

A statistic that shows he usually finds his best form against this opponent. Today he'll have to prove it again.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Osasuna, always combative, won't make things easy. The opponent is known for their defensive intensity and Vinicius will have to bring out his best to overcome it.

That statistic works in his favor, but it doesn't guarantee anything. Bernabéu wants to see if the Brazilian repeats his love affair against the "rojillos."

Bernabéu wants to see the best Vinicius

The fans haven't lost faith, but they demand immediate results. Vinicius has more than enough talent to be the most decisive player in the squad, but now he must prove it match after match. Against Osasuna, he has the perfect stage to get off to a good start.

If Vinicius shows up, Real Madrid will gain more than three points. They'll regain the confidence of one of their stars and reinforce the idea that this project still has room for improvement.

If not, doubts will grow around a player who still has to prove he can be an undisputed leader.