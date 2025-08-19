Dean Huijsen smiles at Xabi Alonso's plan: last-minute signing

Vinicius Júnior knows that there's no room for error this season. The Brazilian is required to show that he's still a game-changing footballer for Real Madrid.

Osasuna appears as an opponent at a key moment, and it's important to remember that he usually shines against the Navarrese side. He has scored eight goals in 12 matches against them, all in La Liga.

The match will also be a test for Mbappé, although he isn't in the spotlight this time. The responsibility falls on Vinicius, who needs to regain the confidence and consistency that made him one of the club's main icons.

Bernabéu wants to see if the Brazilian keeps his special connection against Osasuna. Even so, Real Madrid is thinking about how to strengthen the defense ahead of the final days of the transfer window.

Real Madrid also thinks about its defense

Meanwhile, in the offices, work continues tirelessly. Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso know that the main challenge of the summer is to find a reliable center-back.

The defense has suffered too much in recent years and Dean Huijsen, despite his enormous potential, can't hold it up alone.

Asencio doesn't convince the coaching staff. Rüdiger and Alaba raise doubts due to their dips in performance.

Militao, meanwhile, hasn't managed to leave his physical problems behind. That's why the sporting management has indicated that signing a center-back is a priority before the window closes.

Ibrahima Konaté, the main target for Los Blancos

In this situation, Ibrahima Konaté's name has gained a lot of traction. The Frenchman is the chosen one to reinforce the back line and Real Madrid has already started to make moves.

His contract with Liverpool ends in 2026, and Los Blancos are considering two scenarios: signing him now or waiting for him to arrive as a free agent in a year.

Liverpool doesn't want to take risks and has offered him a contract extension with performance-based incentives. However, Konaté is demanding a much higher base salary, around £200,000 per week.

Given this discrepancy, the English side aren't ruling out accepting offers above €40 million to avoid losing him for free.

Florentino Pérez times the transfer market

The Frenchman's reliability last season has convinced Real Madrid. He played almost every minute and dispelled doubts about his injury record.

His youth and potential make him one of the most sought-after pieces on the market.

Florentino Pérez is weighing the investment. If he pays now, the club secures one of the most solid center-backs in Europe.

If he waits, he could achieve a strategic signing at zero cost. Konaté's decision will shape the coming days. Meanwhile, Bernabéu wants to see how Vinicius responds against Osasuna.