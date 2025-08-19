Dani Olmo was Barça's major signing during the last transfer window, but, as the weeks went by and due to injuries, he lost prominence. Against Mallorca, he was a substitute, something that especially concerned him, but he will be even more worried when he sees that Barça has signed him another competitor: he's already training in Barcelona. For now, Fermín López is ahead of Dani Olmo in the rotation, but there's more: brutal cold shower for the Terrassa native, who will have a lot of work.

In Hansi Flick's eyes, Dani Olmo still isn't ready to be a starter at Barça, something that greatly bothers the Terrassa midfielder, who believes he should be important. Ahead of him is Fermín López, a star developed at La Masia, and even the latest surprise signing for Barça, who plays in this same position and is already training in Barcelona. Dani Olmo finished last season being less important than desired due to injuries, so this year he's playing for everything under Hansi Flick's watchful eye.

Curiously, Barça, which has many players for that same position, has decided to sign another midfielder to compete with Dani Olmo and Fermín López. In fact, this signing is already training at Barça's facilities and is expected to make his debut sooner rather than later: another cold shower for Dani Olmo.

Flick wants this year to be better than the last and knows that, for that to happen, it's vital to have a lot of competition in every position. Dani Olmo arrived at Barça with high expectations last summer, after a payment of 55 million euros. He was expected to be a key player from the moment he arrived, with the label of a world star.

However, after several months, his football performance has left more doubts than certainties, which has put his future at the Catalan club on the line. Dani Olmo will remain important and Flick hopes to count on his best version, but Barça is preparing the ground in case the Egarense doesn't step up. Barça has already closed a new unexpected signing: cold shower for a Dani Olmo who, for now, is a substitute behind Fermín López, the star from Huelva.

Barça, up to now, had Dani Olmo and Fermín López as the only attacking midfielders, but Deco has closed another addition: more competition for Dani Olmo. This addition is Guille Fernández, a star from Rubí with a reserve team contract who, barring any surprises, will spend the whole year with Hansi Flick's first team.

It was expected that Guille would return to the reserve team, but that hasn't happened at the request of Flick, who wants him to stay the whole season: problems for Olmo.