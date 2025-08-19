Silence at Real Madrid after the anger caused by Ferran Torres: 'Always the same'

Barça started the league championship with a victory at Son Moix by 3-0, with a controversial goal by Ferran Torres that's generating a lot of discussion. In the second Barça goal, scored by the Valencian forward, Raíllo, Mallorca's center-back, was left on the ground after being hit by the ball. The referee let play continue and, after the Balearic defense was caught off guard, Ferran Torres took advantage to score.

Last season was already marked by major refereeing controversies due to certain actions in specific matches. At Real Madrid and in some media outlets close to the club, complaints against the refereeing body reached a peak. So much so, rumors spread that the Copa del Rey final was at risk due to the possibility of the white club refusing to play it.

| Europa Press

In the end, the controversy resulted in an exchange of statements between the President of the Professional League, some referees, and the Madrid club. With the start of the league championship, the controversy has resurfaced over the match played at Son Moix, in which some media outlets point out the referee's shameful performance. Specifically, they indicate the illegality of the second Barça goal with a Mallorca player lying on the ground and Munuera Montero validating the goal.

Real Madrid: "Always the same"

At Santiago Bernabéu, it seems that things are being taken more calmly; for now, they haven't made any statements about last Saturday's refereeing in the Mallorca-Barça match. According to some, the refereeing blatantly favored the Catalan club to secure their first victory. "This is always the case" is the first thought that comes from Madridists regarding what happened in Palma.

In the Madrid locker room, they think it's always the same and that it's not worth making statements. At Chamartín, they believe nothing has changed, and what has happened over the past seasons continues to happen. In Madrid, they're very clear that they'll have to play a perfect championship if they want to win La Liga.

The Ferran Torres controversy

There were several controversial plays that have caused a stir and about which people in Madrid are complaining. First, not stopping the match when Raíllo was left on the ground after being hit by the ball, which allowed Ferran Torres to score the 0-2 that almost decided the match. The sending off of Morlanes with two strict yellow cards and later Muriqi, before halftime, were also controversial.

It's believed that Munuera Montero spared Raphinha a red card for a very harsh tackle on an opponent. In Madrid, people are already talking about a refereeing scandal that took place Saturday at Son Moix, although there's no official statement, they're already up in arms. No one was shocked or surprised; they believe they've already experienced this before.