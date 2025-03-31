A Witness Who Saw King Felipe in a Hotel Far from Madrid Speaks: 'It Was a...'

Last weekend, King Felipe enjoyed a getaway far from Madrid: specifically, he visited the Formigal station. He went to the Pyrenees privately, joined by the president of Aramón, Antonio Gericó. There, a witness who met Felipe revealed what this visit meant: "it was a privilege."

On Saturday morning, the king arrived at Formigal and accessed the slopes like any other skier. He went through the Sextas area, where he queued with other visitors. Despite being a public figure, King Felipe enjoyed the experience discreetly and without drawing too much attention.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

King Felipe Enjoys His Free Time Outside Madrid

Last weekend, King Felipe officially bid farewell to winter by enjoying a getaway outside Madrid. The head of state enjoyed a sunny day in the mountains and the last accumulated snow at the Formigal ski resort.

Felipe stayed at the Snö Aragón Hills hotel, a modern four-star establishment in the center of the development. "It was a privilege," confessed a witness who met the king at these facilities. The hotel management also expressed their pride in hosting the head of state during his stay in Formigal.

| Aragón TV

During his visit, King Felipe was joined by his host, Antonio Gericó, and they enjoyed the resort's facilities together. At midday on Saturday, they both had lunch at the Michelin-starred restaurant La Era de Los Nogales. The menu included typical dishes from the Pyrenean region, and Felipe tasted the local cuisine.

In the evening, the king and his companion dined at an exclusive venue in the resort. On Sunday, Felipe continued his skiing day on the Formigal slopes, taking advantage of the excellent snow conditions. He greeted several skiers during his stay and exchanged some kind words with those present.

Everyone highlights the great closeness and friendliness he displayed and how much he was willing to talk with the local people. Additionally, they emphasize that he behaved like any skier and even queued like the rest.

King Felipe Relaxes in Formigal

The presence of King Felipe at the Formigal station increased the day's appeal and helped promote the destination among tourists. The skiers who met him on the slopes took the opportunity to greet him and ask for photos, and he kindly obliged.

During his visit, he showed his passion for skiing by actively participating in the activities offered by the resort. Undoubtedly, his support for the Aragon tourism sector was an important message of backing. Indeed, King Felipe's visit had a positive impact on Formigal's image.

| Aragón TV

His presence not only attracted media attention but also boosted tourism in Aragon. Additionally, this year the resort celebrates its 60th anniversary, making Felipe's visit the perfect culmination to a wonderful season.

It is not the first time King Felipe has shown his support for Aragon tourism. A few days ago, he also visited the Valdelinares station in Teruel. His passion for skiing is inherited from Juan Carlos, who always enjoyed this sport during the winter season.

Now it is Felipe who follows in his footsteps by visiting those stations most popular with the vast majority. In short, the king's weekend combined sports, relaxation, and good cuisine in a natural mountain-surrounded environment.