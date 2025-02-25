Who Was Jesús Guerrero, Rosalía and Kylie Jenner's Deceased Friend: 'you Don't Know...'

The loss of a loved one is a difficult blow to bear, especially when it happens suddenly. The pain intensifies when the person who leaves leaves an indelible mark on those around them.

This is the case of Jesús Guerrero, a talented professional who, at just 34 years old, has passed away unexpectedly, leaving an immense void in his family and friends. Guerrero, of immigrant descent, carved a path in the styling industry thanks to his effort.

His sister, in an emotional message on social media, highlighted that "he learned to work hard and dreamed of taking his skills to the highest level." His death has been a hard blow, as he did not suffer from any illness or previous health problems.

Rosalía, Heartbroken, Bids Farewell to Jesús Guerrero

Jesús Guerrero was not only a great professional but also a kind and charismatic person. His talent and closeness made many celebrities trust him to attend important events impeccably.

Major stars from the entertainment world have shown their dismay after hearing the news. Rosalía, one of his close friends, has expressed her pain on her social media, recalling the moments shared with Guerrero.

Rosalía, who trusted him for her image on several occasions, posted a message stating that his departure left an irreparable void. "You don't know how much I'm going to miss you," wrote the Catalan in an Instagram story, alongside an image of Guerrero.

| Instagram, @rosalia.vt

Kylie Jenner Was Also a Friend of the Young Man

Kylie Jenner also had a close relationship with the stylist, however, she has not yet spoken out. Be that as it may, the young man's passing has been a hard blow for the industry.

In the face of the tragedy, Guerrero's family has launched a fundraising campaign with the aim of transferring his remains to his homeland. The initiative, led by his sister Gris Guerrero, has managed to raise nearly 90,000 dollars.

"Our family wants to thank you all for the love and support during these difficult times. Jesús was the brightest light, we never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he knew," expressed his loved ones.

The impact of his passing has been immense, and his family has not been able to avoid expressing their anguish. "We are crying nonstop, remembering and wondering what we could have done differently to still have him with us," they concluded in their emotional message.