Not 100 or 150, new Robert Lewandowski costs 500M: Deco agrees and pays

Robert Lewandowski arrived at Barça in 2022 from Bayern Munich. The Polish striker landed at Camp Nou after the club paid €45 million for his transfer: he signed a three-season contract plus an optional one. It seemed he was already entering the twilight of his football career, but the reality has been quite different.

After three seasons at Barça, his performance has been extraordinary. With Flick on the bench, Robert Lewandowski has excelled this season by scoring 42 goals across all competitions. We're talking about a world-class number 9 for whom it won't be easy to find a replacement at his level.

| Europa Press

Deco has considered several alternatives to find the best candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski when he decides to hang up his boots. Barça's sporting director has closely followed forwards like Gyökeres or Benjamin Sesko. However, his top favorite is a number 9 whose release clause is €500 million.

Deco has no doubt: it's the best option to move on from Robert Lewandowski

After evaluating the forward market, Deco is certain that Lewandowski's successor will be found in Julián Álvarez's boots. The Atlético striker is highly regarded at Can Barça, and his possible addition in the near future is already being considered and studied. According to sources close to the Argentine forward, Julián would be delighted to swap the Metropolitano for Camp Nou.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

For this deal to go through, both clubs will have to reach an agreement that is not expected to be easy. Currently, the release clause for the Atlético forward is set at €500 million, an impossible figure for any team. The pressure Julián Álvarez applies to change clubs is expected to be vital in reaching an agreement for his transfer.

An impossible clause to pay

Deco is won over with Julián Álvarez, but he knows he'll need Atlético de Madrid's cooperation to secure his signing. If the Atlético side refuse to negotiate, Barça won't be able to meet his €500 million clause. That's why it's so important for Julián to put pressure on Cerezo and Simeone to let him leave for much less money.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski will keep scoring goals. The Polish player has a contract until next summer, but it's not ruled out that he could stay until 2027. If he does, he'll give Deco and company enough time to look for more solutions in the transfer market, although the top favorite is and will be Julián Álvarez.