Franco Mastantuono, 18-year-old Argentine midfielder, has already been introduced as a new player for Real Madrid, although he will be registered with the reserve team led by Álvaro Arbeloa. Despite having cost €63 million, Madrid has managed to register Franco Mastantuono as a Castilla player, so his signing doesn't count toward the "fair play". Franco Mastantuono is expected to play a major role under Xabi Alonso, but the Argentine midfielder has admitted something that was an open secret at Real Madrid.

Franco Mastantuono has been training with Madrid's first team for a few days, but he hadn't been introduced yet because he hadn't turned 18, which he did today. Franco Mastantuono is now officially a "blanco" player and during his introduction he made several headlines. However, the most notable thing he said was off camera: everything has changed with the confession from Franco Mastantuono, who could make his debut in LaLiga against Osasuna.

Real Madrid is short on players, so Franco Mastantuono is expected to play a leading role under Xabi Alonso. The Basque coach trusts the Argentine talent a lot, who turned 18 this Thursday and was introduced alongside Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. Franco Mastantuono is a genius on and off the field: he has admitted that, after Kroos's departure from Madrid, the team has a serious problem that's already been confirmed.

Franco Mastantuono has admitted something about Madrid and Kroos

Franco Mastantuono was introduced this Thursday and made several very interesting headlines. The Argentine midfielder, former River Plate footballer, cost €63 million and will be a Madridist, barring any surprises or contract renewals, until June 2031. "Leo Messi is the best player in the world and I don't have much more to say about this topic", Mastantuono admitted, who also had words to respond to other topics.

This wasn't Franco Mastantuono's most surprising statement. The Argentine has admitted and revealed a clear current problem at Real Madrid, although many want to cover it up for reasons unrelated to soccer. Madrid miss Kroos a lot and Florentino Pérez hopes that, with Franco Mastantuono's arrival, these shortcomings will be somewhat covered, at least in the long term.

Franco Mastantuono has only been training with Xabi Alonso for a few days, but the Argentine has realized that, given the current level and absences, he will be very important. In fact, Franco Mastantuono has already been warned: he has a high chance of starting against Osasuna in the first LaLiga match of the season.

"One of the greatest talents to emerge in recent times is joining our club. Today we welcome Franco Mastantuono. Congratulations because your great dream is coming true, on your 18th birthday", explained Florentino Pérez during the introduction of the man who is expected to be Madrid's new Kroos.